Lando Norris: "Learned from Valentino Rossi".
There are many big names in Formula One history that make young fans want a racing career. But in Lando Norris' case, it was a GP star in the two-wheeled royal class who made him want to go on the track: Valentino Rossi infected him with the racing virus, as the McLaren star emphasises.
His helmet design is a nod to the nine-time motorbike world champion. In a column on "Formula1.com" he writes: "Valentino also inspired my helmet design. When I started racing, I gave my helmet to a designer and told him, 'I love Rossi'."
"And that's where the idea for a black, chrome and orange design came from. Rossi had the sun and the moon on his helmet, with me it was two suns. And the design was adapted and developed over the years," says the 23-year-old, for whom Rossi as an idol also brought an important insight.
"I also learned from Valentino Rossi to have fun and enjoy it. He has always been the type of rider who enjoys everything he does and the more passionate he is about an activity, the more he enjoys it. It's easy to say have fun, but there are also certain things you can do in sport to make it more enjoyable and have fun - and he's definitely had that in his career," Norris points out.
