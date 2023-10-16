Lando Norris: "Learned from Valentino Rossi".

The McLaren star often mentions that Lando Norris is a big fan of MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi. The nine-time motorbike world champion inspired him not only with his helmet design, as he tells us.

There are many big names in Formula One history that make young fans want a racing career. But in Lando Norris' case, it was a GP star in the two-wheeled royal class who made him want to go on the track: Valentino Rossi infected him with the racing virus, as the McLaren star emphasises.

His helmet design is a nod to the nine-time motorbike world champion. In a column on "Formula1.com" he writes: "Valentino also inspired my helmet design. When I started racing, I gave my helmet to a designer and told him, 'I love Rossi'."

"And that's where the idea for a black, chrome and orange design came from. Rossi had the sun and the moon on his helmet, with me it was two suns. And the design was adapted and developed over the years," says the 23-year-old, for whom Rossi as an idol also brought an important insight.

"I also learned from Valentino Rossi to have fun and enjoy it. He has always been the type of rider who enjoys everything he does and the more passionate he is about an activity, the more he enjoys it. It's easy to say have fun, but there are also certain things you can do in sport to make it more enjoyable and have fun - and he's definitely had that in his career," Norris points out.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5