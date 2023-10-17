Goal Formula 1: Kaltenborn's advice to Sophia Flörsch
Alpine junior Sophia Flörsch scored six points in the last Formula 3 season with the back-bench team PHM Racing, and she finished seventh in Spa. Flörsch had already celebrated points in Austria at the beginning of July, but she was subsequently disqualified. She is the first woman to score points in the junior series.
"The season was a big up and down. We were in the points twice, had successes, sometimes it was not so successful, but it was definitely a lot of fun," said Flörsch.
In 2024, she wants to compete again in Formula 3, with the next step being Formula 2. On the way there, she will also start again in Macau. "If you calculate two years per junior series, that would mean: In three to four years from now in Formula 1, that could be," the Munich native told Stern magazine.
Former team boss Monisha Kaltenborn welcomes the move by Formula 1 racing team Alpine to give the German a chance.
"She did a solid job in Formula 3 this year in a bad team. Yes, she wasn't on the podium. But the Formula 1 world must not always set the highest standard for women either," Kaltenborn told web.de.
Kaltenborn said that this is not done with young drivers either: "There are drivers who have never been on the podium, who have never won a race in their career. But they have still raced in Formula 1. It should be no different for the female drivers. It's good for them, it's good for the cause that someone is striving towards Formula 1 again."
Does she think Flörsch's goal is realistic then?
"She has to set herself exactly the same goal as her male colleagues. And that is Formula 1," says Kaltenborn. "In Formula 3 she has shown that she can keep up with her male colleagues. She now has to develop step by step, then we will see how she does in the next higher category. In any case, it's important and right for the cause that a woman measures herself against the best young drivers."
In general, Kaltenborn believes Formula One has an interest in having a woman in the driver's line-up. "She is absolutely ready for it," says the 52-year-old.
The problem: "The courage is missing. Because money can be found. Talent is there, there's no reason why a woman with talent can't drive at that level. You will also find companies that help build it up. You will also find people who can consistently pull off a programme. It's the courage that's missing."
