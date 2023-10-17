Hamilton: Andretti? "New team must be diverse"
Lewis Hamilton is in favour of Andretti as a new Formula One team. Which not only has something to do with Andretti, but above all with the possibilities that the entry brings with it. Because, of course, a new team also means more cars in the field.
But it also means the chance to go new ways. In other words: to be more diverse.
"From a driver's point of view, it's exciting to potentially see more cars. And then the idea of an 11th team - we have over 2000 people in our team, that's a huge number of jobs. But we have to make sure that the criteria, which are quite strict, are actually met," Hamilton said.
Hamilton feels "we need to change the criteria and make sure there is an opportunity to really make an impact and that a new team needs to be diverse. And it needs to be diverse from the top. At the moment it's all white owners. There is a real lack of diversity from the top down. It's all male and that has to change."
Hamilton stressed that he was fully behind F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and that no one was better placed to lead F1 into a more diverse future.
"I really have 100 per cent faith in Stefano, who I've known for a very, very long time," Hamilton said, "What he's doing at the top, nobody can do better than him. I know he will make the right decision for the future. He is a racing driver and is passionate about the growth of the sport. So I am happy to put it in his capable hands."
