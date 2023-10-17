Hamilton: Andretti? "New team must be diverse"

Lewis Hamilton has nothing against a new team in Formula 1, but the former world champion believes that the premier class must use it to take advantage of opportunities.

Lewis Hamilton is in favour of Andretti as a new Formula One team. Which not only has something to do with Andretti, but above all with the possibilities that the entry brings with it. Because, of course, a new team also means more cars in the field.

But it also means the chance to go new ways. In other words: to be more diverse.

"From a driver's point of view, it's exciting to potentially see more cars. And then the idea of an 11th team - we have over 2000 people in our team, that's a huge number of jobs. But we have to make sure that the criteria, which are quite strict, are actually met," Hamilton said.

Hamilton feels "we need to change the criteria and make sure there is an opportunity to really make an impact and that a new team needs to be diverse. And it needs to be diverse from the top. At the moment it's all white owners. There is a real lack of diversity from the top down. It's all male and that has to change."

Hamilton stressed that he was fully behind F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and that no one was better placed to lead F1 into a more diverse future.

"I really have 100 per cent faith in Stefano, who I've known for a very, very long time," Hamilton said, "What he's doing at the top, nobody can do better than him. I know he will make the right decision for the future. He is a racing driver and is passionate about the growth of the sport. So I am happy to put it in his capable hands."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5