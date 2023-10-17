Things get serious for Mick Schumacher: Test with Alpine

Mick Schumacher is currently working on a plan for his future. Today, Tuesday, the 24-year-old is due to complete a test for Alpine.

What's next for Mick Schumacher? The 24-year-old is currently working on his future in motorsport. Most recently, he had stated that the plans were "still in development" "and it's just about understanding exactly what direction we can go in, how we can accommodate commitments and things like that all. That just takes time".

In this context, Schumacher will apparently complete a test with Alpine this Tuesday, as the team confirmed to motorsport-magazin.com.

However, this will not be a Formula 1 entry, Schumacher will sit in a Le Mans prototype. Alpine will return to the hypercar segment of the World Endurance Championship in 2024. There is no driver pairing yet for either Alpine car.

Alpine motorsport boss Bruno Famin had confirmed talks with Schumacher in September: "I think it would be a good thing for both parties. But at the moment we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test soon." That now seems to have happened.

In parallel, the issue is also how Schumacher sets himself up for Formula One. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had already stated that Schumacher was "part of the family": "If his commitment with another manufacturer allows him to be a reserve driver with us, then of course we will keep him," the Austrian said at the Singapore race.

As for a regular place in Formula One, only Williams' second driver is not yet confirmed for next year. Rookie Logan Sargeant has been criticised after poor performances and many accidents, but will be allowed to prove himself until the end of the season.

