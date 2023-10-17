Things get serious for Mick Schumacher: Test with Alpine
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
What's next for Mick Schumacher? The 24-year-old is currently working on his future in motorsport. Most recently, he had stated that the plans were "still in development" "and it's just about understanding exactly what direction we can go in, how we can accommodate commitments and things like that all. That just takes time".
In this context, Schumacher will apparently complete a test with Alpine this Tuesday, as the team confirmed to motorsport-magazin.com.
However, this will not be a Formula 1 entry, Schumacher will sit in a Le Mans prototype. Alpine will return to the hypercar segment of the World Endurance Championship in 2024. There is no driver pairing yet for either Alpine car.
Alpine motorsport boss Bruno Famin had confirmed talks with Schumacher in September: "I think it would be a good thing for both parties. But at the moment we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test soon." That now seems to have happened.
In parallel, the issue is also how Schumacher sets himself up for Formula One. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had already stated that Schumacher was "part of the family": "If his commitment with another manufacturer allows him to be a reserve driver with us, then of course we will keep him," the Austrian said at the Singapore race.
As for a regular place in Formula One, only Williams' second driver is not yet confirmed for next year. Rookie Logan Sargeant has been criticised after poor performances and many accidents, but will be allowed to prove himself until the end of the season.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5