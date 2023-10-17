Leclerc: This is why team boss Vasseur is good for Ferrari

Ferrari is still chasing the successes of the past under its new team boss Fred Vasseur. But the Frenchman is good for the beleaguered racing team for a specific reason.

Ferrari is different. For better, but also for worse. A moody diva. Sometimes beautiful and graceful, elegant. But then she likes to be bitchy and bad-tempered. Unruly.

The pressure? At Ferrari, it's always much higher than elsewhere. The expectations are enormous. In recent years, this has been combined time and again with inexplicable slip-ups, whether due to strange to bizarre decisions in strategy, problems with the technology or inadequacies in dealing with each other.

So things can get very heated at times. It can get chaotic, passionate. Both in victories and defeats.

So it can only be an advantage if those in charge keep a cool head.

Like the current team boss Fred Vasseur. He hasn't brought back success yet either, but he has a pleasant pragmatism that creates a certain balance.

"Fred is very emotionally balanced, which I think is very good in his position because it gives us a bit of security," said Charles Leclerc. In Singapore, Carlos Sainz was able to break the Red Bull Racing dominance.

Ferrari is the only racing team besides Red Bull Racing to win a race in 2023. In the constructors' standings, Ferrari is still eyeing Mercedes (326 points) in third place with 298 points.

"That's what I love most about Ferrari: the emotion we feel when we're on a high and how passionate the people are," Leclerc said. "But having that balance with Fred, I think it's also very good. It's good to have that clear vision when things go wrong. And when things go well, that that's not all then. That we have to keep working hard," Leclerc emphasised.

Leclerc continued, "I think we already had that philosophy, but I also think Fred has strengthened it, and that's really good."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5