Leclerc: This is why team boss Vasseur is good for Ferrari
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Ferrari is different. For better, but also for worse. A moody diva. Sometimes beautiful and graceful, elegant. But then she likes to be bitchy and bad-tempered. Unruly.
The pressure? At Ferrari, it's always much higher than elsewhere. The expectations are enormous. In recent years, this has been combined time and again with inexplicable slip-ups, whether due to strange to bizarre decisions in strategy, problems with the technology or inadequacies in dealing with each other.
So things can get very heated at times. It can get chaotic, passionate. Both in victories and defeats.
So it can only be an advantage if those in charge keep a cool head.
Like the current team boss Fred Vasseur. He hasn't brought back success yet either, but he has a pleasant pragmatism that creates a certain balance.
"Fred is very emotionally balanced, which I think is very good in his position because it gives us a bit of security," said Charles Leclerc. In Singapore, Carlos Sainz was able to break the Red Bull Racing dominance.
Ferrari is the only racing team besides Red Bull Racing to win a race in 2023. In the constructors' standings, Ferrari is still eyeing Mercedes (326 points) in third place with 298 points.
"That's what I love most about Ferrari: the emotion we feel when we're on a high and how passionate the people are," Leclerc said. "But having that balance with Fred, I think it's also very good. It's good to have that clear vision when things go wrong. And when things go well, that that's not all then. That we have to keep working hard," Leclerc emphasised.
Leclerc continued, "I think we already had that philosophy, but I also think Fred has strengthened it, and that's really good."
