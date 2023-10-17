Sargeant's future: when will Williams decide?
At some point, Günther Steiner and Gene Haas had had enough: in the end, the expensive accidents were the decisive exclusion criterion for Mick Schumacher at the US racing team. Schumacher had produced a bit too much expensive scrap in 2022, which is why his contract was not extended. Schumacher was repeatedly criticised in public for his crashes.
The traditional racing team Williams proves that things can be different. Team boss James Vowles is backing his rookie Logan Sargeant, even though he is often off the track.
In his first year in Formula 1, the US-American is wobbling alarmingly, his situation strongly reminiscent of Schumacher's problems from last year. The big difference: Sargeant is always verbally built up and supported, even publicly.
Nevertheless, the racing team has to make a decision at some point - and Vowles is now setting a date. The US races in Austin or Las Vegas won't be it.
"I suspect it will take until the end of the season," Vowles said. "We've already decided on a direction we're going and he's set targets and it would be wrong not to follow that decision."
Vowles also revealed that he believes Sargeant's frustrations built up some time ago. "I think the frustration has been with him for many months," he said.
Starting with the season opener. "He went to Bahrain - which is probably the worst thing that can happen - he went to Bahrain and he was as quick as Lando Norris in Q1, and he thought that maybe the challenge ahead of him is not as big as it really is."
Add to that the fact that teammate Alex Albon was progressing as the season went on, "and the gap was getting bigger and bigger because the driver is now frustrated because he's not getting the quality of lap times with his normal tools that he was getting before," Vowles said.
"He knows how to win. He's won in Formula 3, he's won in Formula 2, but when he applies that now in Formula 1 and then doesn't get results, it creates more and more frustration. That then basically ends up being run over. That's the point where you have to back off," Vowles said.
