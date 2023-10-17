Sargeant's future: when will Williams decide?

Logan Sargeant's future at Williams is still open, the rookie has made mistakes again and again lately. Therefore, he will have to be patient.

At some point, Günther Steiner and Gene Haas had had enough: in the end, the expensive accidents were the decisive exclusion criterion for Mick Schumacher at the US racing team. Schumacher had produced a bit too much expensive scrap in 2022, which is why his contract was not extended. Schumacher was repeatedly criticised in public for his crashes.

The traditional racing team Williams proves that things can be different. Team boss James Vowles is backing his rookie Logan Sargeant, even though he is often off the track.

In his first year in Formula 1, the US-American is wobbling alarmingly, his situation strongly reminiscent of Schumacher's problems from last year. The big difference: Sargeant is always verbally built up and supported, even publicly.

Nevertheless, the racing team has to make a decision at some point - and Vowles is now setting a date. The US races in Austin or Las Vegas won't be it.

"I suspect it will take until the end of the season," Vowles said. "We've already decided on a direction we're going and he's set targets and it would be wrong not to follow that decision."

Vowles also revealed that he believes Sargeant's frustrations built up some time ago. "I think the frustration has been with him for many months," he said.

Starting with the season opener. "He went to Bahrain - which is probably the worst thing that can happen - he went to Bahrain and he was as quick as Lando Norris in Q1, and he thought that maybe the challenge ahead of him is not as big as it really is."

Add to that the fact that teammate Alex Albon was progressing as the season went on, "and the gap was getting bigger and bigger because the driver is now frustrated because he's not getting the quality of lap times with his normal tools that he was getting before," Vowles said.

"He knows how to win. He's won in Formula 3, he's won in Formula 2, but when he applies that now in Formula 1 and then doesn't get results, it creates more and more frustration. That then basically ends up being run over. That's the point where you have to back off," Vowles said.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5