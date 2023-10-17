USA GP on TV: The next sprint weekend awaits
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Circuit of the Americas is one of the bumpiest tracks of the year due to ground subsidence.
The bumps change from year to year. The track is regularly sanded down and resurfaced to minimise these challenges.
Several corners on the COTA were inspired by iconic corners on European tracks.
These include turns 3 to 6, which are modelled on the Maggotts and Becketts sections at Silverstone. Turns 12 to 15 are based on the stadium section at Hockenheim and turns 16 to 18 are similar to turn 8 at Istanbul Park.
The track requires moderately high downforce and has a large DRS effect. This allows teams to use relatively large wings.
The first sector is incredibly demanding technically and in terms of driving. A lot of time can be gained and lost through the merging corners.
COTA is one of nine tracks on the calendar that are counter-clockwise. The others are: Jeddah, Miami, Imola, Baku, Singapore, Interlagos, Las Vegas and Yas Marina.
With 70 gear changes, the circuit records the third highest of the year, behind Bahrain and Baku.
The entrance to Turn 1 has the highest gradient of the season. The track has an artificial rise of 30 metres over a length of just over 200 metres.
By comparison, the observation tower at COTA is 77 metres high.
Several corners feature wide approaches to encourage different lines and facilitate overtaking. These include curves 1, 11 and 15.
The latter also forces drivers to brake while the car is simultaneously turning in. This can lead to locked wheels if the tyre is loaded beyond its grip limit.
The weather in Texas can be unpredictable, especially the temperatures. They can range from single digits on cool mornings to over 30 degrees on the warmest days.
This weekend will be the fifth F1 sprint race of the season. The final sprint weekend of the year takes place at the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil.
We'll keep you up to date with everything you need to know with the live ticker from Friday 20 October (GP qualifying on 20 October, sprint qualifying and sprint on 21 October, Grand Prix on 22 October), but of course, as always, we've also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, ServusTV and SRF for you.
