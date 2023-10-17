Steiner: We have been through a lot in a short time

Haas is in for a special home GP. The team has come up with special promotions to give something back to the fans. There is also finally an update.

Günther Steiner, this week the Haas F1 Team takes part in the US Grand Prix in Austin - a race that the team likes to think of as a home race. Is this a week when you become aware of the growth of the sport in the US, with a full programme of commercial activities and events?

Absolutely, and it's not just the number of people who come and watch the sport, it's incredible what COTA has done and how the sport has grown in America, which is a very good thing. I've seen this race grow so much over the last 10 years. I was there for the first time in my second year, and from then until now it's a race on the calendar that the whole of Formula One looks forward to.

For us it's another busy home race with a lot of events going on. Myself, Kevin and Nico are going to Dallas to meet with the MoneyGram team and celebrate the one-year anniversary of our title partnership. Coming to Austin, there's no escaping the buzz of the event, and every year we're there, the team becomes a bigger part of that excitement. This year we will also be changing our look, whether it's on the car, the drivers' suits, in our garage or anything you see online.

One thing that's different this season is that our look is under the slogan 'We The People' - the first line of the American Constitution. There's a lot of talk about American teams at the moment, of course, but we're still the only American team in Formula 1. For years, many have said that we don't take advantage of that fact, but I've always said that we want to establish credibility in the paddock first. We've been through a lot in our short time, but we've built a very loyal and growing fan base along the way, and we want to recognise that. Yes, it's nice marketing, but anyone who works with my team knows how passionate they are and how fun and genuine our fans are. This race is dedicated to them, because we, the people, make Haas what it is.

The new upgrade package that the team is bringing is also eagerly awaited. Can you explain what areas this upgrade is designed to improve and how such an extensive update comes about - for example, that it is within the cost cap?

The upgrade to the VF-23 is aerodynamic. We've changed the concept of the car because with what we started with, we couldn't get any more performance gains because of the new regulations last year. Creating more downforce and less drag was just not possible anymore, so we had to change the concept, which is commonly known as the 'Red Bull concept' or 'downwash concept'. It's a major update that we were able to do within the cost cap because we didn't have any updates at the beginning of the season because, as I said, we couldn't find any high performance parts to put on the car.

A year ago, MoneyGram announced its title sponsorship of the Haas team. How has the partnership strengthened the team and what's to come?

It's fantastic to have MoneyGram on the car and on our first anniversary they are a very good partner and we are very proud to have them. They do a lot of promotions with their brand, which also carries our brand, and that makes the team stronger. The more presence you have, the better it is for everybody, for our other partners, for Haas and Haas Automation.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5