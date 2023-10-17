Villeneuve: Max Verstappen is unbeatable, not RBR
It is the season of Max Verstappen, but also of Red Bull Racing. The racing team has secured the constructors' title early, and Verstappen has also won the drivers' title. Only in Singapore was a driver from another racing team at the top of the podium, Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.
Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that for all Verstappen's dominance, he made the difference. "It's wrong to say that Red Bull is unbeatable, Max is," Villeneuve told the Gazzetta dello Sport.
He refers to the Mercedes era. "You have to remember that Mercedes were a second faster than the rest when they dominated. At that time there was a fight only because there was a conflict between the Mercedes drivers," Villeneuve said.
Red Bull is not a second faster than the rest of the field, he insisted: "They are fighting for pole position and if they make it at all, it's only by a tenth of a second."
Villeneuve instead believes Verstappen's teammate Sergio Pérez shows the true level of this year's Red Bull car. The Mexican has no chance against Verstappen, and the 33-year-old has also scored just three points in the last three races. He is battling Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso for second place in the world championship, trailing Verstappen by 209 points.
"Verstappen took pole, not Pérez," Villeneuve said. "The Mexican is much further back every time, which shows the level of the car. Verstappen is a beast. He has won the titles for the last three years. His car was not the deciding factor."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5