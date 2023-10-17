Villeneuve: Max Verstappen is unbeatable, not RBR

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing have dominated Formula 1 almost at will this season. Jacques Villeneuve makes it clear: Verstappen makes the difference, not the car.

It is the season of Max Verstappen, but also of Red Bull Racing. The racing team has secured the constructors' title early, and Verstappen has also won the drivers' title. Only in Singapore was a driver from another racing team at the top of the podium, Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari.

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that for all Verstappen's dominance, he made the difference. "It's wrong to say that Red Bull is unbeatable, Max is," Villeneuve told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

He refers to the Mercedes era. "You have to remember that Mercedes were a second faster than the rest when they dominated. At that time there was a fight only because there was a conflict between the Mercedes drivers," Villeneuve said.

Red Bull is not a second faster than the rest of the field, he insisted: "They are fighting for pole position and if they make it at all, it's only by a tenth of a second."

Villeneuve instead believes Verstappen's teammate Sergio Pérez shows the true level of this year's Red Bull car. The Mexican has no chance against Verstappen, and the 33-year-old has also scored just three points in the last three races. He is battling Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso for second place in the world championship, trailing Verstappen by 209 points.

"Verstappen took pole, not Pérez," Villeneuve said. "The Mexican is much further back every time, which shows the level of the car. Verstappen is a beast. He has won the titles for the last three years. His car was not the deciding factor."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5