USA GP on TV: Caution, time difference!

After the sprint is before the sprint: Two weeks after the hot and hectic action in Qatar, it's down to business in the same format at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) near Austin, Texas.

There will be six races in the 2023 Formula One season in the so-called sprint format, with two of those weekends taking place back-to-back - recently we had the sweltering action at Qatar's Losail International Circuit, and now we are facing the USA GP weekend at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), outside Austin in Texas.

The schedule is the same as in Qatar, but due to the time difference between Europe and Texas (seven hours), Formula One fans will have to keep an eye on the time difference. The only free practice will take place on 20 October at European summer time from 19.30 to 20.30 (Texas 12.30 to 13.30). Then it's on to qualifying for the Grand Prix, starting at 23.00 in Europe.

Saturday (21 October) is then all about the sprint: Sprint qualifying at 19.30 Europe time, the sprint itself starts at midnight. The US Grand Prix will then follow on 22 October at 21.00 European time.

We will keep you up to date with the live ticker from Friday, 20 October onwards (GP Quali on 20 October, Sprint Quali and Sprint on 21 October, Grand Prix on 22 October), but of course we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, ServusTV and SRF for you below, as always.



In addition, you will find a list of all the drivers who came out on top in the sprint qualifying and sprint.





On pole for the sprint

Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes





All Sprint Winners

Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes

Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes





USA GP on TV

Friday, 20 October

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qatar 2023 replay

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2019 in Austin

09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2021 in Austin

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qatar Grand Prix replay

13.35: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Spielberg highlights

13.55: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Valencia

14.10: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Barcelona

14.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Zandvoort

14.45: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Monza

15.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Le Castellet

16.05: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Jessica Hawkins in the AMR21

16.15: Sky Sport F1 - Qatar Grand Prix replay

18.15: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up: The Motorsport Special

18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Drivers' Press Conference

19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of free practice coverage

19.30: ServusTV - Start of free practice coverage

19.30: Free practice

21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits

22.15: Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits

22.40: ServusTV - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage

22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage

23.00: GP Qualifying

00.00: ServusTV - Qualifying Analysis



Saturday, 21 October

01.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference

02.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals

03.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay

04.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2017 in Austin

08.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference

10.00: Sky Sport F1 - 2022 race in Austin

12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay

13.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

15.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Sebastian Vettel exclusive

15.45: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact

17.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Qatar 2023

19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

19.27: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

19.30: Sprint Qualifying

20.15: ServusTV - Sprint Qualifying Analysis

20.45: Sky Sport F1 - Box Box: Red Bulls 1st Win

21.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact

21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

22.40: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Coverage

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Coverage

23.30: SRF 2 - Sprint Qualifying Partial Recording

23.50: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Coverage

00.00 hrs: Sprint



Sunday, 22 October

00.30: ServusTV - Sprint Analysis

01.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Press Conference

01.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay

04.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

05.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

06.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Compact

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

09.45: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

10.45am: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat

12.15pm: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Repeat

13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Repeat

14.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat

15.45: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test

16.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact

16.15: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint compact

16.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Jessica Hawkins in AMR21

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay

19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix previews

19.30 hrs: ServusTV - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

20.20 hrs: SRF Info - Pre-race reports

20.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

20.55: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage

21.00: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage

21.00: Grand Prix of the USA (56 laps)

22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews

22.40 hrs: ServusTV - Analysis Grand Prix

23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Race

23.45: ORF 1 - Motorhome