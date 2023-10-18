USA GP on TV: Caution, time difference!
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
There will be six races in the 2023 Formula One season in the so-called sprint format, with two of those weekends taking place back-to-back - recently we had the sweltering action at Qatar's Losail International Circuit, and now we are facing the USA GP weekend at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA), outside Austin in Texas.
The schedule is the same as in Qatar, but due to the time difference between Europe and Texas (seven hours), Formula One fans will have to keep an eye on the time difference. The only free practice will take place on 20 October at European summer time from 19.30 to 20.30 (Texas 12.30 to 13.30). Then it's on to qualifying for the Grand Prix, starting at 23.00 in Europe.
Saturday (21 October) is then all about the sprint: Sprint qualifying at 19.30 Europe time, the sprint itself starts at midnight. The US Grand Prix will then follow on 22 October at 21.00 European time.
We will keep you up to date with the live ticker from Friday, 20 October onwards (GP Quali on 20 October, Sprint Quali and Sprint on 21 October, Grand Prix on 22 October), but of course we have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ORF, ServusTV and SRF for you below, as always.
In addition, you will find a list of all the drivers who came out on top in the sprint qualifying and sprint.
On pole for the sprint
Silverstone 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas
Baku 2023 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
All Sprint Winners
Silverstone 2021 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Monza 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Interlagos 2021 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes
Imola 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Ring 2022 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Interlagos 2022 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes
Baku 2023 - Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing
Spielberg 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Francorchamps 2023 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing
Qatar 2023 - Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren-Mercedes
USA GP on TV
Friday, 20 October
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qatar 2023 replay
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2019 in Austin
09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2021 in Austin
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qatar Grand Prix replay
13.35: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Spielberg highlights
13.55: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Valencia
14.10: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Barcelona
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Zandvoort
14.45: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Monza
15.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Le Castellet
16.05: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Jessica Hawkins in the AMR21
16.15: Sky Sport F1 - Qatar Grand Prix replay
18.15: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up: The Motorsport Special
18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Drivers' Press Conference
19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of free practice coverage
19.30: ServusTV - Start of free practice coverage
19.30: Free practice
21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits
22.15: Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits
22.40: ServusTV - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage
22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage
23.00: GP Qualifying
00.00: ServusTV - Qualifying Analysis
Saturday, 21 October
01.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference
02.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals
03.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay
04.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2017 in Austin
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay
09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference
10.00: Sky Sport F1 - 2022 race in Austin
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay
13.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay
15.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Sebastian Vettel exclusive
15.45: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact
17.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Qatar 2023
19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
19.27: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage
19.30: Sprint Qualifying
20.15: ServusTV - Sprint Qualifying Analysis
20.45: Sky Sport F1 - Box Box: Red Bulls 1st Win
21.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact
21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
22.40: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Coverage
23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Coverage
23.30: SRF 2 - Sprint Qualifying Partial Recording
23.50: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Coverage
00.00 hrs: Sprint
Sunday, 22 October
00.30: ServusTV - Sprint Analysis
01.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Press Conference
01.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay
04.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
05.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
06.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential
07.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Compact
08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay
09.45: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay
10.45am: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat
12.15pm: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Repeat
13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Repeat
14.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat
15.45: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
16.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact
16.15: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint compact
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Jessica Hawkins in AMR21
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix previews
19.30 hrs: ServusTV - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix
20.20 hrs: SRF Info - Pre-race reports
20.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage
20.55: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage
21.00: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage
21.00: Grand Prix of the USA (56 laps)
22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews
22.40 hrs: ServusTV - Analysis Grand Prix
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Race
23.45: ORF 1 - Motorhome