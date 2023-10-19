COTA circuit Austin (Texas/USA): 20 curves, 20 facts

The 5.513 km Circuit of the Americas (COTA) outside Austin, Texas, is one of the most exciting racetracks in Formula 1, with 20 corners. We have collected 20 facts for you about the country, the people and the track.

1: The first man to drive a lap on the Circuit of the Americas was US racing legend Mario Andretti. Fittingly, the 2022 Formula 1 champion was honoured: the left-hand bend before the start and finish was given his name in October.

2: The "Circuit of the Americas" (COTA) is the first US racetrack to be built specifically for Formula 1 - the construction costs amounted to 300 million dollars.

3: Previously, the US WRC race was a touring event, held at nine venues: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (1950-1960 and from 2000-2007), Sebring (1959), Riverside (1960), Watkins Glen (1961-1980), Long Beach (1976-1983), Las Vegas (1981-1982), Detroit (1982-1988), Dallas (1984) and Phoenix (1989-1991).

4: Texas derives from "tejas". The first Spanish settlers found the native Caddo Indians so affable that they called them tejas (friends).

5: A landmark of COTA - the 77-metre-high observation tower (with glass floor) designed by architect Miró Rivera. Take a look: viewed from the side, the tower looks like a snake rearing up.



6: The colours of Texas are derived like this: White stands for purity, blue for loyalty, red for courage. The "Lone Star" on the left side of the flag stands for Texas' independence from Mexico.



7: The first settlers settled in Austin in 1835, but the city was not officially founded until 1839 - and was initially called Waterloo, not Austin!



8: The city name Austin goes back to the first Secretary of State, Stephen F. Austin (1793-1836).



9: Certain COTA sections are reminiscent of European traditional tracks. The uphill passage to the first turn to the former Österreichring, the fast directional changes in turns 4 to 6 to the Maggots-Becketts complex at Silverstone. The third sector is a technical section, like the Motodrom at Hockenheim, and there is a passage like the Senna-S at Interlagos.



10: All Formula 1 winners at COTA since 2012 have started from the front row of the grid.



11: And these drivers have triumphed on COTA.

2012: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2013: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing

2014: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2015: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2016: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2017: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2018: Kimi Raikkonen (FIN), Ferrari

2019: Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Mercedes

2020: No race

2021: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing



12: If Texas were a country, it would be the ninth largest economy in the world.



13: Lando Norris and George Russell will contest their 100th Formula One Grand Prix in Austin in 2023.



14: Austin is not only the home of the USA GP but also of one of the largest bat colonies in the world. Every evening from March to September, 1.5 million Mexican bats swarm out to live under the Congress Avenue Bridge. A spectacle watched by countless tourists every year.



15: Twice the drivers' world championship decision was made at the Circuit of the Americas - in 2015 and 2019, both times in favour of Lewis Hamilton.



16: Austin (motto: "Keep Austin Weird") is a young city, with 60,000 students and 250 live music clubs. Every year, Austin hosts several music festivals of all kinds. The city itself immodestly calls itself the "live music capital of the world". The South by Southwest (SXSW) festival in the spring and Austin City Limits (a week before the Grand Prix) both attract as many fans as the GP weekend - 450,000 visitors each!



17: Ten percent of Austin residents are of German descent.



18: Throughout Austin there are still 17 moonlight towers from the 1890s, 50 metres high. The initial 31 light dispensers were not put up after a series of murders (that's an old wives' tale), but simply to light up the city. The towers are listed as historic monuments. Austin is the only city in the world where such towers can still be found.



19: Why was the track named "Circuit of the Americas"? It was to emphasise the track's position in Texas, as a crossroads between north and south and between east and west.



20: The term of the agreement to host the Formula 1 GP of the USA runs until 2026 inclusive.