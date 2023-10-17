Rosberg criticism: Pérez has let F1 fans down
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The future of Sergio Pérez remains a big topic. His contract with Red Bull Racing runs until the end of 2024.
However, the Mexican is in a permanent slump of form, and the 33-year-old has no chance against his team-mate Max Verstappen this season.
Pérez is having a hard time defending his second place in the world championship in the best car. Time and again he makes mistakes, and qualifying is his biggest weakness. Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko recently said in Qatar what he expects from Pérez in the coming races.
The Mexican is currently stumbling so badly in sporting terms that he is
Nico Rosberg now even feels sorry for him. "It's a terrible situation," Rosberg told Sky Sports ahead of the US Grand Prix.
"The pressure of the world is on his shoulders and the social media world is criticising him so much because all the F1 fans are relying on him to keep the title fight exciting," Rosberg said.
However, that only succeeded in the first few weeks of the Formula One season; since the fifth race in Miami, Verstappen was unstoppable. From then on, the title fight was a one-man show.
"In a way he let the F1 fans down because he made it too easy for Verstappen and I was in that situation with Hamilton. I carried everyone's expectations on my shoulders to keep things exciting and not let it get boring," Rosberg said.
So the German knows how Pérez is doing. "He is going through such a difficult time. He has to find his way, and quickly, because the way he is driving now, Red Bull really has to think for next year," Rosberg said.
This is a really big problem that the racing team has, Rosberg continued. Because should the competition continue to catch up, one Verstappen alone will no longer be enough. "You need two top drivers. Sergio is massively underperforming at the moment for reasons that I find hard to understand because I know he is a great driver. One explanation is that Max is spectacular, one of the greatest of all time, soon to be in the top five of all time. But still, Sergio is way too far away."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5