Rosberg criticism: Pérez has let F1 fans down

Sergio Pérez remains a big topic in the Formula 1 paddock. For Sky pundit Nico Rosberg, the Mexican is not only a disappointment, but also a great mystery.

The future of Sergio Pérez remains a big topic. His contract with Red Bull Racing runs until the end of 2024.

However, the Mexican is in a permanent slump of form, and the 33-year-old has no chance against his team-mate Max Verstappen this season.

Pérez is having a hard time defending his second place in the world championship in the best car. Time and again he makes mistakes, and qualifying is his biggest weakness. Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko recently said in Qatar what he expects from Pérez in the coming races.

The Mexican is currently stumbling so badly in sporting terms that he is

Nico Rosberg now even feels sorry for him. "It's a terrible situation," Rosberg told Sky Sports ahead of the US Grand Prix.

"The pressure of the world is on his shoulders and the social media world is criticising him so much because all the F1 fans are relying on him to keep the title fight exciting," Rosberg said.

However, that only succeeded in the first few weeks of the Formula One season; since the fifth race in Miami, Verstappen was unstoppable. From then on, the title fight was a one-man show.

"In a way he let the F1 fans down because he made it too easy for Verstappen and I was in that situation with Hamilton. I carried everyone's expectations on my shoulders to keep things exciting and not let it get boring," Rosberg said.

So the German knows how Pérez is doing. "He is going through such a difficult time. He has to find his way, and quickly, because the way he is driving now, Red Bull really has to think for next year," Rosberg said.

This is a really big problem that the racing team has, Rosberg continued. Because should the competition continue to catch up, one Verstappen alone will no longer be enough. "You need two top drivers. Sergio is massively underperforming at the moment for reasons that I find hard to understand because I know he is a great driver. One explanation is that Max is spectacular, one of the greatest of all time, soon to be in the top five of all time. But still, Sergio is way too far away."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5