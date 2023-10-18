Toto Wolff on Hamilton/Russell crash: Mercedes first

Crash on the first lap of the Qatar GP between Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. What team boss Toto Wolff tells his drivers for the Austin GP weekend.

A moment of shock for the Mercedes officials shortly after the start of the Qatar Grand Prix: George Russell, who had started from second on the grid, was pushed aside by his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, of all people. Hamilton was out, Russell finished a good fourth after a recovery.

Hamilton immediately took full responsibility for the collision and apologised to Russell after the heat race.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff assesses the situation as follows: "Qatar was a typical case of what-could-have-been for us. You never want to see your two cars collide as a team boss. It was frustrating to give away a lot of points in a race where we had good speed."

"I was pleased with the way the drivers reacted though. Lewis and George are aware that Mercedes comes first, then the driver. And they would never intentionally jeopardise that. We will learn something from this situation."



"As for the upcoming Austin GP weekend, we will have a new floor on the car. It is the last significant change to the car. It should make the car a little bit quicker, but more importantly it should be an important milestone on the way to the 2024 W15 car."



"We are determined to maintain our second place in the Constructors' Cup. To do that, we have to optimise our performance on every track against strong competition."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5