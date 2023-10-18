Toto Wolff on Hamilton/Russell crash: Mercedes first
A moment of shock for the Mercedes officials shortly after the start of the Qatar Grand Prix: George Russell, who had started from second on the grid, was pushed aside by his Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, of all people. Hamilton was out, Russell finished a good fourth after a recovery.
Hamilton immediately took full responsibility for the collision and apologised to Russell after the heat race.
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff assesses the situation as follows: "Qatar was a typical case of what-could-have-been for us. You never want to see your two cars collide as a team boss. It was frustrating to give away a lot of points in a race where we had good speed."
"I was pleased with the way the drivers reacted though. Lewis and George are aware that Mercedes comes first, then the driver. And they would never intentionally jeopardise that. We will learn something from this situation."
"As for the upcoming Austin GP weekend, we will have a new floor on the car. It is the last significant change to the car. It should make the car a little bit quicker, but more importantly it should be an important milestone on the way to the 2024 W15 car."
"We are determined to maintain our second place in the Constructors' Cup. To do that, we have to optimise our performance on every track against strong competition."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5