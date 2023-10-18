USA GP in Austin (Texas): Again and again a dispute over money

The Formula One World Championship round at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) near Austin, Texas, premiered in 2012. At the time, there was no sign of Netflix's F1 documentary "Drive to Survive", but COTA paved the way for more Grands Prix in the US - Miami joined the schedule in 2022, Las Vegas returns in 2023.

The whole deal between COTA and then Formula One promoter Bernie Ecclestone was financially based on a 25 million grant per year from the coffers of the state of Texas. A total of 250 million dollars in subsidies was agreed over a period of ten years. This is thanks to a special fund for special events, the so-called "Major Events Trust Fund".

This fund supports major sporting events such as an American football final for the Super Bowl. The fund is fed by tax revenues from retail, hotel accommodation, car rental and alcohol sales. This sum was rubber-stamped by then-Governor Rick Perry (in that post from December 2000 to January 2015) and his comptroller, Susan Combs.

The Formula One race is the only Texas sporting event to be funded over a longer run, and the decision at the time generated long and heated discussions, not to say bickering, at the Austin Capitol.



For some politicians argue to this day that Perry and Combs had exceeded their authority at the time by providing financial support to that extent.



Criticism of the race has become quieter. Firstly, because the Grand Prix has established itself as a spectator magnet, with steadily increasing numbers of spectators - in 2022, 450,000 fans came to the racecourse on the GP weekend!



And secondly, because the major Formula One shareholders of Liberty Media have made it clear: The USA GP in Austin will remain an integral part of the World Championship programme, and the number of races in the United States of America is to be further expanded in the medium term, for example with a race on the East Coast, keyword New York.



But after the quarrels at the beginning, not everything went smoothly. In 2016, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) had the US Grand Prix in Austin under an asterisk for a long time - the race was considered to be unsecured.



Bobby Epstein, CEO of the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, did not mince words about the background: "To put it bluntly, we got screwed."



Epstein was furious after a decision by the economic experts in the office of Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has been in office since 2015. Those economists had decided - annual funding for Formula One racing at COTA would be reduced, from $25 million to $19.5 million, or by more than 20 per cent.



Epstein fumed, "It's like you're in a restaurant enjoying your meal, and then they tell you the price has changed."



One of the consequences: The US fell behind for a while in paying the Formula One entry fee.



Not only Texans wondered at the time: why was the aid cut? Greg Abbott's experts said they had used a different basis of calculation than Susan Combs had used at the time to estimate the economic viability of the car race.



Bobby Epstein disagreed: "For us, this is a breach of trust. The state of Texas made clear promises to us. We have a deal, and we've fulfilled our end of the bargain."



It was only based on the deal with Perry and Combs that the $300 million COTA facility was ever built - the first racing facility in the US built specifically for Formula One.



In February 2022, the contract to host the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas was extended for five years (up to and including 2026), with the reduced contribution of $19.5 million remaining.



According to COTA, Formula One racegoers in Austin generate more than $600 million in revenue each year. The Grand Prix weekend has become a major economic booster for the city of Austin and the state of Texas.