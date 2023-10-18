Red Bull Ring: Constant dialogue with the FIA

FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem believes: Formula 1 is making headlines for the wrong reasons. At the most recent GP weekend in Qatar, Formula 1 drivers were stripped of fast laps in practice in rows, and there were time penalties in the Sprint and Grand Prix - for violating the track limits.

The second upset: Because the Pirelli specialists found microscopic injuries on the tyres at the Losail International Circuit on Friday evening, damages due to the impact frequency when driving over the new curbs, it was decreed for the Grand Prix - no set of tyres may be used for more than 18 laps.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, head of the FIA, the world governing body for motor sport, is fed up with the issue of track limits and is taking the track operators to task. He thinks that the tracks have to be changed in such a way that the imposition of penalties is no longer necessary. He hinted that routes could well be thrown out of the programme.

Ben Sulayem says: "We had 1200 track boundary violations in Austria and now comparable problems in Qatar. I congratulate the race stewards if they notice all these offences, but that can't be the solution."



"It has to become unattractive to ride alongside the track. Gravel is not a solution in every situation. Cars could get damaged or stuck. We need improvements, already for 2024, it can't go on like this."



It is important to remember: the shape of the kerbs used in Formula 1 are approved by the FIA experts, and the tracks are inspected regularly. So it's not as if the FIA officials are in the dark about what the track boundaries look like on the various circuits.



Moreover, Austin, Spielberg, Barcelona, Silverstone and Losail are home to both of motorsport's top classes, i.e. Formula 1 and MotoGP. But Grand Prix cars and racing motorbikes require different approaches in terms of run-off zones, track boundaries and the shape of the curbs.



The Red Bull Ring is calm about the statements of FIA boss Ben Sulayem: "We are in constructive exchange with FIA and FIM and are constantly working to meet all requirements."





Solution proposed by Timo Glock

2 July 2023 at the Red Bull Ring: shortly before 4.30pm, Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen crossed the finish line of the Austrian Grand Prix to win his 42nd race in the premier class. But it was not until 9.30 p.m. that it became known what the top ten really looked like.



The reason: The FIA rules officials with the race commissioners Garry Connelly (Australia), Mathieu Remmerie (Belgium), Enrique Bernoldi (Brazil) and Walter Jobst (Austria) were swamped with work, because they had to examine - according to their own information - more than 1,200 cases of violation of the track limits and assess them for punishability; this after a protest by Aston Martin. Aston Martin's team manager Andy Stevenson complained that the race stewards had not had the time during the WRC race to examine all potential offences. The race stewards admitted this was correct and looked at everything again.



As a reminder: According to the regulations, a driver is allowed to cross the white line along the race track four times with impunity, the fourth time is defined as the final warning in the form of the diagonally divided black and white flag. After that there is a penalty: five seconds.

At 9.30pm on the evening of 2 July, eight drivers were penalised retrospectively:



Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 10 seconds

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 10 seconds

Pierre Gasly (Alpine): 10 seconds

Alexander Albon (Williams): 10 seconds

Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 30 seconds

Logan Sargeant (Williams): 10 seconds

Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): 15 seconds

Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): 5 seconds

A hopeless mess.



91-time GP participant Timo Glock was at work for Sky's German colleagues at Spielberg at the time and says of the hail of penalties: "What happened there is not good for the sport. It simply can't be that the fans don't know what the standings look like at the end."



One possible solution according to Glock: "If there was a wall, a gravel bed or simply grass, then we wouldn't have the problem. Every driver would also go to the limit, but leave himself a safety margin, because a mistake would be punished immediately. We see this on tracks like Monaco or Singapore: there, the drivers don't push the limit because their cars otherwise touch guard rails or concrete walls."



"The main problem is these double curbs. They almost invite the drivers to let their cars carry so far outwards. If there was a gravel bed or grass behind them, there wouldn't be the problem."