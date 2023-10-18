Max Verstappen in Texas: All good things come in threes

Dutchman Max Verstappen secured his third consecutive drivers' world championship title in Qatar. Now he is aiming for his 50th GP victory - with a third win in a row in Austin (Texas).

It's the season of hat-tricks for Max Verstappen: The Red Bull Racing star claimed his third consecutive drivers' world championship title in the Qatar sprint, winning two races in a row for the third time in this record-breaking season.

Max triumphed in Belgium in 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as at Zandvoort. He can also win for the third time in a row in Austin (Texas), Mexico and Abu Dhabi. Verstappen still has far from enough after 14 wins this season - he wants to break his own record of 2022 (15), and he is moving ever closer to Alain Prost in the eternal winners' list (the Frenchman scored 51 GP victories).

Verstappen says ahead of the GP weekend at the Circuit of the Americas outside Austin: "We're racing the sprint format again here, so it's going to be a hectic affair. We only have one free practice session, so the car balance has to be right then."

"I can't wait to compete in Austin. We have a lot of fond memories associated with this place and the atmosphere at the track is incomparable."



"I hear the weather is going to be nice and warm, so we have another tough race coming up. Oh yeah, and then we will reveal what special design of a fan our car will be painted in. That will be cool!"





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5