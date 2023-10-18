Max Verstappen in Texas: All good things come in threes
It's the season of hat-tricks for Max Verstappen: The Red Bull Racing star claimed his third consecutive drivers' world championship title in the Qatar sprint, winning two races in a row for the third time in this record-breaking season.
Max triumphed in Belgium in 2021, 2022 and 2023, as well as at Zandvoort. He can also win for the third time in a row in Austin (Texas), Mexico and Abu Dhabi. Verstappen still has far from enough after 14 wins this season - he wants to break his own record of 2022 (15), and he is moving ever closer to Alain Prost in the eternal winners' list (the Frenchman scored 51 GP victories).
Verstappen says ahead of the GP weekend at the Circuit of the Americas outside Austin: "We're racing the sprint format again here, so it's going to be a hectic affair. We only have one free practice session, so the car balance has to be right then."
"I can't wait to compete in Austin. We have a lot of fond memories associated with this place and the atmosphere at the track is incomparable."
"I hear the weather is going to be nice and warm, so we have another tough race coming up. Oh yeah, and then we will reveal what special design of a fan our car will be painted in. That will be cool!"
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5