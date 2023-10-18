F1 Academy: McLaren hires Bianca Bustamente

Hand on heart - do you remember the last time a woman took part in a Formula 1 training session? It was Susie Wolff in 2015 with Williams. Or when before that a woman tried to qualify for a Grand Prix? It was Giovanna Amati in 1992 with Brabham. For the time being, the last woman to start: Lella Lombardi at the Österreichring in 1976.

In the context of the 2022 Formula One season finale, Formula One officials announced the creation of the so-called "F1 Academy". In 2023, only female racing drivers who aspire to a professional career will compete in this series. The series is intended to help

female racing talent towards promotion to Formula 4, 3 and 2.

For 2024, it is planned that each Formula 1 team will nominate a woman for the series. For Aston Martin, this will be Jessica Hawkins, as was recently announced. Now McLaren is following suit: The second oldest GP racing team (after Ferrari) has signed 18-year-old Bianca Bustamente from the Philippines.

Born in Manila, Bianca Bustamente started in karting at the age of five and has competed in autosport in Formula W, Formula 4 in the United Arab Emirates and Italy, the US junior series USF Juniors and F1 Academy, where she is currently seventh in between, with two wins and two second places.



Ex-GP driver and Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro heads the junior programme at McLaren. The 61-year-old Roman says: "We see how talented Bianca is and how much work she puts into her career."



Bustamente says: "It still feels unreal that I can work with McLaren. I would never have dreamed of this as a kart driver in the Philippines. I am very grateful for this opportunity."



There are countless girls and young women who are standing up to their male rivals in karting and beyond. The talent is there, it's just not being targeted - that was the belief of the FIA, the world governing body for motor sport, and Ferrari a few years ago. The FIA had long since set up the "Girls on Track" initiative to support twelve to fifteen-year-old girls, then it entered into a partnership with Ferrari.



Today, there are two women in Ferrari's drivers' academy: Maya Weug (19) from Spain and Aurelia Nobels (16), who was born in Boston (USA) to Belgian parents and grew up in Brazil; a third will join at the end of 2023. Who of them will compete in the F1 Academy in 2024 has not yet been decided.



In the 2023 championship, Spain's Marta Garcia (23) is leading after 18 rounds, ahead of Switzerland's Léna Bühler (26) and Hamda Al Qubaisi (21) from the United Arab Emirates. The three-round final will take place this weekend during the USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin, Texas.



In 2024, the Academy will compete in seven World Championship rounds: in Saudi Arabia, Miami, Barcelona, Zandvoort, Singapore, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.





Women in Formula 1 racing cars

1958/1959: Maria Teresa de Filippis (I) - 3 GP (10th in Belgium 1958)

1974-1976: Lella Lombardi (I) - 12 GP (6th in Spain)

1976/1978: Divina Galica (GB) - 0 GP (failed to qualify three times)

1980: Desiré Wilson (ZA) - 0 GP (one time not qualified)

1992: Giovanna Amati (I) - 0 GP (three times not qualified)

2002: Sarah Fisher (USA) - 0 GP (only demo ride in Indianapolis)

2005: Katherine Legge (GB) - 0 GP (test with Minardi)

2011/2012: María de Villota (E) - 0 GP (tests and demo rides with Renault and Marussia)

2012-2015: Susie Wolff (GB) - 0 GP (tests and practice with Williams)

2014: Simona De Silvestro (CH) - 0 GP (tests with Sauber)

2015: Carmen Jordá (E) - 0 GP (development driver with Lotus, no tests)

2018-2021: Tatiana Calderón (COL) - 0 GP (tests with Sauber)

2023: Jessica Hawkins (GB) - 0 GP (testing with Aston Martin)