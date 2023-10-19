USA GP Austin/Texas on TV: Here's how the weather will be
Many Formula One drivers have been groaning under the heat at Qatar's Losail International Circuit. But the weekend of the US Grand Prix continues in similar style - meteorologists are predicting beautiful and hot weather.
The action in Texas starts on Friday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that are too warm for this time of year - it will be up to 35 degrees when GP qualifying gets underway this sprint weekend (11pm European Summer Time).
Saturday will be just as hot for sprint day, so with qualifying for the short race (European time at 19.30) and then the sprint (midnight).
Some harmless clouds on race day, slightly less hot, with 33 degrees, the Grand Prix starting European time at 21.00.
The best way to find out how the action on the race track will develop is with our live ticker; in addition, as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.
USA GP on TV
Friday, 20 October
