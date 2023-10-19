USA GP Austin/Texas on TV: Here's how the weather will be

US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas outside Austin: Hot it was last GP weekend in Qatar, hot it continues at the Texas circuit COTA.

Many Formula One drivers have been groaning under the heat at Qatar's Losail International Circuit. But the weekend of the US Grand Prix continues in similar style - meteorologists are predicting beautiful and hot weather.

The action in Texas starts on Friday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that are too warm for this time of year - it will be up to 35 degrees when GP qualifying gets underway this sprint weekend (11pm European Summer Time).

Saturday will be just as hot for sprint day, so with qualifying for the short race (European time at 19.30) and then the sprint (midnight).

Some harmless clouds on race day, slightly less hot, with 33 degrees, the Grand Prix starting European time at 21.00.

The best way to find out how the action on the race track will develop is with our live ticker; in addition, as always, we have summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, SRF and ORF for you.





USA GP on TV

Friday, 20 October

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qatar 2023 replay

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2019 in Austin

09.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2021 in Austin

11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qatar Grand Prix replay

13.35: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Spielberg highlights

13.55: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Valencia

14.10: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Barcelona

14.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Zandvoort

14.45: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Monza

15.00: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Academy: Highlights Le Castellet

16.05: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Jessica Hawkins in the AMR21

16.15: Sky Sport F1 - Qatar Grand Prix replay

18.15: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up: The Motorsport Special

18.30: Sky Sport F1 - Drivers' Press Conference

19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of free practice coverage

19.30: ServusTV - Start of free practice coverage

19.30: Free practice

21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits

22.15: Sky Sport F1 - Beyond All Limits

22.40: ServusTV - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage

22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Start of GP Qualifying Coverage

23.00: GP Qualifying

00.00: ServusTV - Qualifying Analysis



Saturday, 21 October

01.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference

02.00: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Team Principals

03.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay

04.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Race 2017 in Austin

08.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

09.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference

10.00: Sky Sport F1 - 2022 race in Austin

12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Free Practice Replay

13.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Replay

15.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1: Sebastian Vettel exclusive

15.45: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact

17.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Qatar 2023

19.15: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

19.27: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Qualifying Coverage

19.30: Sprint Qualifying

20.15: ServusTV - Sprint Qualifying Analysis

20.45: Sky Sport F1 - Box Box: Red Bulls 1st Win

21.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact

21.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

22.40: ServusTV - Start of Sprint Coverage

23.00: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Sprint Coverage

23.30: SRF 2 - Sprint Qualifying Partial Recording

23.50: SRF 2 - Start of Sprint Coverage

00.00 hrs: Sprint



Sunday, 22 October

00.30: ServusTV - Sprint Analysis

01.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Press Conference

01.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay

04.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

05.00: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

06.30: Sky Sport F1 - GP Confidential

07.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Compact

08.45: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Replay

09.45: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Replay

10.45am: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat

12.15pm: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Qualifying Repeat

13.15: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint Repeat

14.15: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying Repeat

15.45: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test

16.00: Sky Sport F1 - GP Qualifying compact

16.15: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint compact

16.30: Sky Sport F1 - F1 Jessica Hawkins in AMR21

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Sprint replay

19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Grand Prix previews

19.30 hrs: ServusTV - Preliminary reports on the Grand Prix

20.20 hrs: SRF Info - Pre-race reports

20.55: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Grand Prix coverage

20.55: SRF Info - Start of Grand Prix coverage

21.00: ServusTV - Start of Grand Prix coverage

21.00: Grand Prix of the USA (56 laps)

22.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analyses and Interviews

22.40 hrs: ServusTV - Analysis Grand Prix

23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Press Conference Race

23.45: ORF 1 - Motorhome