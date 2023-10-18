Daniel Ricciardo: "That was very frustrating".
Daniel Ricciardo loves Texas. He has appeared countless times in the colours of the Longhorns football team, with a helmet to match, he can ride into the paddock on horseback as a cowboy, he has a pretty good Texan accent, loves the country and its people, and in terms of feel-good factor there is no more suitable race track to make his comeback.
Ricciardo suffered fractures to his left metacarpus in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix and has not contested a World Championship race since.
Ahead of the GP weekend in Austin, the eight-time GP winner says: "It's so good to be back. Finally my hand is better. I sat in the race simulator before Qatar, but I thought - it's not optimal yet. Since then I've kept training and spent more hours in the simulator."
"Experiencing the races just as a spectator was very frustrating. I was so looking forward to my return to the premier class and then to have to sort of hit the pause button after two GP weekends, that was tough."
"Since I drove the AlphaTauri racer, it has been significantly developed. I already got a taste of it in the simulation. But the real feeling, that only comes on the race track. I can't wait to race at the Circuit of the Americas."
"Everyone knows that I love Austin. The track is unique, it's undulating and challenging, so it's right up my street. In terms of corners, it's got everything that makes Formula One drivers so fabulous. I'm ready!"
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5