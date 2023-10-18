Daniel Ricciardo: "That was very frustrating".

Australian Daniel Ricciardo made his F1 comeback at the Red Bull showcase in Nashville, now he's getting serious: "I can't wait to race at the Circuit of the Americas."

Daniel Ricciardo loves Texas. He has appeared countless times in the colours of the Longhorns football team, with a helmet to match, he can ride into the paddock on horseback as a cowboy, he has a pretty good Texan accent, loves the country and its people, and in terms of feel-good factor there is no more suitable race track to make his comeback.

Ricciardo suffered fractures to his left metacarpus in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix and has not contested a World Championship race since.

Ahead of the GP weekend in Austin, the eight-time GP winner says: "It's so good to be back. Finally my hand is better. I sat in the race simulator before Qatar, but I thought - it's not optimal yet. Since then I've kept training and spent more hours in the simulator."

"Experiencing the races just as a spectator was very frustrating. I was so looking forward to my return to the premier class and then to have to sort of hit the pause button after two GP weekends, that was tough."



"Since I drove the AlphaTauri racer, it has been significantly developed. I already got a taste of it in the simulation. But the real feeling, that only comes on the race track. I can't wait to race at the Circuit of the Americas."



"Everyone knows that I love Austin. The track is unique, it's undulating and challenging, so it's right up my street. In terms of corners, it's got everything that makes Formula One drivers so fabulous. I'm ready!"





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5