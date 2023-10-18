Nico Rosberg: George Russell? Being nice is not enough
Disbelieving faces at the Mercedes command post, seconds after the start of the Qatar Grand Prix: contact between Lewis Hamilton, who attacked from the outside left, and George Russell, who had started from second on the grid behind Max Verstappen. Hamilton's car spun into the gravel, Russell was able to continue after a spin and still finished fourth.
Long-time Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg, at the Losail International Circuit for our Sky colleagues, assessed the situation in the broadcaster's podcast as follows: "It's getting hot at Mercedes. Already in Suzuka there was a situation between them that was beyond the limit."
"It's very interesting to see that blow over. I hope team boss toto Wolff knows how to manage it carefully because you have to avoid a negative spiral starting here."
"The situation for George is not easy. Russell can't afford to always be perceived as the nice guy. Being nice, that's not enough. You have to keep the pressure on as an aspiring driver. You have to be a little uncomfortable. It's annoying, but if he doesn't do that, then the team takes the path of least resistance."
"After all, we notice from Russell's radio messages how he's rebelling there. When there is a strategy, Russell complies, but he adds something like 'once again' or something like that. He's already countering that to a certain extent."
Lewis Hamilton apologised to Russell after the Qatar collision. Rosberg, a 23-time GP winner and 2016 Formula One champion, classed it as, "It's a win for Russell, on the inside and on the outside. When I was driving alongside Lewis, he would never have admitted such a mistake."
"All in all, it's a highly interesting situation and if there's one team boss I trust to be in control here, it's Toto. He has the authority and he enjoys the respect of the drivers. He's the only one who can sit down with the drivers and bang the table. I guess he will talk to the drivers individually first and then aim to have a conversation with all three."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5