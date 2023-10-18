Nico Rosberg: George Russell? Being nice is not enough

Disbelieving faces at the Mercedes command post, seconds after the start of the Qatar Grand Prix: contact between Lewis Hamilton, who attacked from the outside left, and George Russell, who had started from second on the grid behind Max Verstappen. Hamilton's car spun into the gravel, Russell was able to continue after a spin and still finished fourth.

Long-time Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg, at the Losail International Circuit for our Sky colleagues, assessed the situation in the broadcaster's podcast as follows: "It's getting hot at Mercedes. Already in Suzuka there was a situation between them that was beyond the limit."

"It's very interesting to see that blow over. I hope team boss toto Wolff knows how to manage it carefully because you have to avoid a negative spiral starting here."

"The situation for George is not easy. Russell can't afford to always be perceived as the nice guy. Being nice, that's not enough. You have to keep the pressure on as an aspiring driver. You have to be a little uncomfortable. It's annoying, but if he doesn't do that, then the team takes the path of least resistance."



"After all, we notice from Russell's radio messages how he's rebelling there. When there is a strategy, Russell complies, but he adds something like 'once again' or something like that. He's already countering that to a certain extent."



Lewis Hamilton apologised to Russell after the Qatar collision. Rosberg, a 23-time GP winner and 2016 Formula One champion, classed it as, "It's a win for Russell, on the inside and on the outside. When I was driving alongside Lewis, he would never have admitted such a mistake."



"All in all, it's a highly interesting situation and if there's one team boss I trust to be in control here, it's Toto. He has the authority and he enjoys the respect of the drivers. He's the only one who can sit down with the drivers and bang the table. I guess he will talk to the drivers individually first and then aim to have a conversation with all three."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5