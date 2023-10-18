Max Verstappen: "I hope Ferrari calls me".

Before Max Verstappen's fans lose their breath: It's not about a commitment to Ferrari as a GP driver. The Dutchman would like to buy a famous Formula 1 Ferrari.

Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen is flying from victory to victory in 2023, the 26-year-old Dutchman has already won 14 of 17 races this season - Bahrain, Australia, then ten wins in a row in Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Great Britain, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy, as well as Japan and Qatar.

That puts the Formula One record for wins in the same season within reach: Max himself holds it, with 15 GP triumphs in the 2022 season. And there are still five Grands Prix to go - USA, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to colleagues at Gazzetta dello Sport, 49-time GP winner Verstappen admitted: "It would be nice to have all the Red Bull Racing cars in the garage with which I could win the title." That would be the RB16B of 2021, RB18 of 2022 and RB19 of 2023.

In case one or two readers are now wondering what about an RB17: In July 2022 Red Bull Advanced Technologies announced the project of a hypercar to be built from 2025. This is the RB17.



Back to Verstappen and his collection. This should not only include the aforementioned RBR racers, but Verstappen also has another car on his wish list. "It would be fabulous if I could buy a Ferrari F2004 that Michael Schumacher drove. An incredible car!"



"But I don't even know how I could get my hands on that car yet. I hope company boss John Elkann reads this and Ferrari calls me."



Michael Schumacher won 13 out of 18 races with the F2004 in 2004. That record was equalled by Sebastian Vettel in 2013 and broken by Max Verstappen in 2022.



An F2004 was auctioned at Ferrari in Fiorano in 2005 for 3.3 million US dollars, and a show car of the model went under the hammer in Paris in 2021 for 660,000 euros.





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement





World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5