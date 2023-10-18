Max Verstappen: "I hope Ferrari calls me".
Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen is flying from victory to victory in 2023, the 26-year-old Dutchman has already won 14 of 17 races this season - Bahrain, Australia, then ten wins in a row in Miami, Monaco, Spain, Canada, Austria, Great Britain, Hungary, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy, as well as Japan and Qatar.
That puts the Formula One record for wins in the same season within reach: Max himself holds it, with 15 GP triumphs in the 2022 season. And there are still five Grands Prix to go - USA, Mexico, Brazil, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi.
Speaking to colleagues at Gazzetta dello Sport, 49-time GP winner Verstappen admitted: "It would be nice to have all the Red Bull Racing cars in the garage with which I could win the title." That would be the RB16B of 2021, RB18 of 2022 and RB19 of 2023.
In case one or two readers are now wondering what about an RB17: In July 2022 Red Bull Advanced Technologies announced the project of a hypercar to be built from 2025. This is the RB17.
Back to Verstappen and his collection. This should not only include the aforementioned RBR racers, but Verstappen also has another car on his wish list. "It would be fabulous if I could buy a Ferrari F2004 that Michael Schumacher drove. An incredible car!"
"But I don't even know how I could get my hands on that car yet. I hope company boss John Elkann reads this and Ferrari calls me."
Michael Schumacher won 13 out of 18 races with the F2004 in 2004. That record was equalled by Sebastian Vettel in 2013 and broken by Max Verstappen in 2022.
An F2004 was auctioned at Ferrari in Fiorano in 2005 for 3.3 million US dollars, and a show car of the model went under the hammer in Paris in 2021 for 660,000 euros.
