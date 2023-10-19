Max Verstappen: This is what his car looks like in Texas!

Three times this year a fan can decide the livery of the Red Bull Racing race cars - in Miami, in Austin and in Las Vegas. Now the design for the world championship round in Texas has been decided.

At the beginning of February 2023, Red Bull Racing told its fans: "This year we've set ourselves something unusual - at the US rounds in Miami (Florida), Austin (Texas) and Las Vegas (Nevada), we want you to have a say in what our race cars look like.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner added: "We wanted the fans to be more involved. We thought long and hard about what would be a smart idea to do that, and we liked the idea of people being able to let their creativity run wild and help make our racers look a little different than usual."

The first winning design for the Miami GP was presented on 3 May, the work of Martina Andriano, an Argentinian graphic designer. She was invited to Florida by the racing team to view her work for Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez on a 1:1 scale. The two promptly drove off a double victory.

Now the second USA design has been decided, with which Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez will compete at the Circuit of the Americas next weekend: Out of 2000 submitted designs, judged by 25,000 fans, Franco Cavallone's proposal received the most votes - a dynamic design that gives a fresh interpretation of the Texas star.



The 39-year-old graphic designer, funny: he too is from Argentina, will see the race cars in action, just like his compatriot Martina Andriano.



Franco Cavallone says: "I didn't know anything about the fan action - until I saw the Red Bull Racing car in Miami. Not only was it my first GP weekend, I was gobsmacked by the design of the RBR cars and only found out in Florida that it was the work of a woman from my country."



"That evening at the hotel I signed up to the Red Bull campaign and started tinkering with a design for Austin. I knew that inspired by Martina's work I also wanted to do something with flowing lines, but with the stars representing the Circuit of the Americas and Texas. But I never dreamed that in the end my design would be chosen."



Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner: "Franco has done a great job, I think the colours represent our Texas entry really well. Of course we hope to have the same success with this design as we did with the one in Miami."