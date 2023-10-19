Mercedes: No worries about development direction
Since the new generation of Formula 1 cars has been on the road, Mercedes has been struggling. The factory team of the star brand has changed the concept of the GP racer in the middle of the season and thus made a step forward. And looking ahead to the next car from Brackley, the team has no question marks either, as engineering director James Allison makes clear.
In the latest edition of the "F1 Nation" podcast, the Briton says: "We're pretty confident that we've got a good handle on the problems we've had. So we're also in good spirits about the direction we need to go in next season."
The challenge, rather, is to move development forward fast enough, Allison stresses. "The question is, if we assume we're right and we know the direction we need to go, can we go down that path fast enough to overtake the pretty dominant Red Bull Racing team and put ourselves at the top?"
"I think we're on the right track, but the challenge -and that's what makes this part of the year so exciting- is not just to go down that road, but to make a real sprint in the next few months," the engineer added combatively.
