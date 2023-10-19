Logan Sargeant: Clear goal setting from team leadership
Logan Sargeant's first Formula 1 season is not going according to plan. The American from the Williams team experienced the low point for the time being in the Qatar GP, when he had to park his car in the pits after 40 of 52 laps because he ran out of power. Since the summer break, the rookie has been involved in a number of costly crashes.
That is why there is already eager speculation about his future. But Williams team boss James Vowles, when asked about a decision on the 22-year-old's future, affirms: "I suspect it will take until the end of the season." He now has that long to prove himself.
The target is clear, as Sargeant explains ahead of his home race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. In a column on "Formula1.com", he reveals, "What I want to achieve this weekend and throughout the rest of the season is a clear goal set by the team management: they want to see consistent development. That has been an issue for some time."
"The team has been very supportive of me since I joined the Williams family two years ago and that support is still there. They have made it clear that they want me to be there next year. I just need to be a bit cleaner and more consistent," knows the World Championship twentieth-placed driver, who has yet to score any points. By comparison, teammate Alex Albon has already collected 23 WRC points in five race weekends this year.
