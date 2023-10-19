McLaren: Double advantage thanks to wind tunnel

The McLaren team has had a difficult start to this year's season, but has made significant gains over the course of the season. The new wind tunnel is also a source of confidence, as team boss Andrea Stella emphasises.

The McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could only score 17 points in the first eight WRC rounds this year. Since the race in Austria, where the traditional British racing team had put an extensive update on the track, things have been going much better. In the nine race weekends contested since the introduction of the improvements, the duo scored 202 points.

McLaren still occupies fifth place in the constructors' championship, but is only eleven points behind Aston Martin and 79 points behind the third-placed Ferrari team. The fact that the team from Woking has made significant gains has not gone unnoticed by the competition. Max Verstappen said in Qatar after his victory: "I had to stay on my guard because the McLaren showed great speed."

Rivals may also be worried about the new wind tunnel at Woking, as team boss Andrea Stella is convinced it will bring financial and practical benefits. "Having our wind tunnel at home now is the main advantage. Before, we had to test in Germany, which was a big challenge from a logistical point of view. You had the parts ready and then you had to transport them to Germany, which caused significant delays," he explained in Qatar.

"Also, from a financial point of view, we save some money because we had to rent the wind tunnel in Germany. Now we have our own wind tunnel and we save this money for the rent, which we can now invest in manpower, engineers, mechanics, technicians and car parts," the 52-year-old Italian is pleased to say.

The new parts, which were used from Austria onwards, as well as the update from Singapore, were still tested in the German wind tunnel, Stella emphasises. The new wind tunnel nevertheless brings advantages, he added hurriedly.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5