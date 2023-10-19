McLaren: Double advantage thanks to wind tunnel
The McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri could only score 17 points in the first eight WRC rounds this year. Since the race in Austria, where the traditional British racing team had put an extensive update on the track, things have been going much better. In the nine race weekends contested since the introduction of the improvements, the duo scored 202 points.
McLaren still occupies fifth place in the constructors' championship, but is only eleven points behind Aston Martin and 79 points behind the third-placed Ferrari team. The fact that the team from Woking has made significant gains has not gone unnoticed by the competition. Max Verstappen said in Qatar after his victory: "I had to stay on my guard because the McLaren showed great speed."
Rivals may also be worried about the new wind tunnel at Woking, as team boss Andrea Stella is convinced it will bring financial and practical benefits. "Having our wind tunnel at home now is the main advantage. Before, we had to test in Germany, which was a big challenge from a logistical point of view. You had the parts ready and then you had to transport them to Germany, which caused significant delays," he explained in Qatar.
"Also, from a financial point of view, we save some money because we had to rent the wind tunnel in Germany. Now we have our own wind tunnel and we save this money for the rent, which we can now invest in manpower, engineers, mechanics, technicians and car parts," the 52-year-old Italian is pleased to say.
The new parts, which were used from Austria onwards, as well as the update from Singapore, were still tested in the German wind tunnel, Stella emphasises. The new wind tunnel nevertheless brings advantages, he added hurriedly.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5