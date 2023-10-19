Johnny Herbert: "Lewis Hamilton knows this rule".
Lewis Hamilton had two reasons to be angry after the Qatar GP. On the one hand, he collided with his team-mate George Russell on the first lap, who, unlike the seven-time champion, was able to continue and score points. On the other hand, he was penalised for crossing the track after his retirement.
For this, he received an official warning and a hefty fine of 50,000 euros, with half of the amount suspended. Hamilton must not be guilty of a similar offence until the end of the season, in which case he will not have to pay the 25,000 euros. However, the FIA announced that it would take another look at the offence - also in view of the role model function Hamilton has for younger drivers.
Former GP driver Johnny Herbert says in his "Lucky Block" column: "He is definitely a role model, but it was wrong to cross the track after the accident. He knows that rule and knows it's not allowed."
"The criticism of the accident with Russell in the first corner of the Qatar GP is not fair, because that was simply a racing incident," the Briton clarifies at the same time. "There was only a little bit of space missing and everything would have gone well, but he just didn't judge it correctly in this case."
And Herbert emphasises: "Everyone makes mistakes, even a seven-time world champion. And Lewis has made very few mistakes in his career, you can count them on one hand."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5