Johnny Herbert: "Lewis Hamilton knows this rule".

GP veteran Johnny Herbert has a clear opinion on Lewis Hamilton's behaviour after the retirement in Qatar. However, he describes the criticism of the seven-time world champion for the crash with his team-mate as unfair.

Lewis Hamilton had two reasons to be angry after the Qatar GP. On the one hand, he collided with his team-mate George Russell on the first lap, who, unlike the seven-time champion, was able to continue and score points. On the other hand, he was penalised for crossing the track after his retirement.

For this, he received an official warning and a hefty fine of 50,000 euros, with half of the amount suspended. Hamilton must not be guilty of a similar offence until the end of the season, in which case he will not have to pay the 25,000 euros. However, the FIA announced that it would take another look at the offence - also in view of the role model function Hamilton has for younger drivers.

Former GP driver Johnny Herbert says in his "Lucky Block" column: "He is definitely a role model, but it was wrong to cross the track after the accident. He knows that rule and knows it's not allowed."

"The criticism of the accident with Russell in the first corner of the Qatar GP is not fair, because that was simply a racing incident," the Briton clarifies at the same time. "There was only a little bit of space missing and everything would have gone well, but he just didn't judge it correctly in this case."

And Herbert emphasises: "Everyone makes mistakes, even a seven-time world champion. And Lewis has made very few mistakes in his career, you can count them on one hand."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5