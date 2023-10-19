Aston Martin in Austin: New parts, little time

The Aston Martin team made a strong start to the season, but things haven't gone so well recently. Technical Director Dan Fallows talks about this development and announces new parts for Austin.

In the first eight races of the season, the Aston Martin team celebrated six podiums thanks to Fernando Alonso. But since then, the two-time world champion has only been on the podium once more: At Zandvoort, the Spaniard finished second and also set the fastest race lap. Nevertheless, it is clear that the form curve of the Silverstone-based racing team is pointing in the wrong direction.

Technical Director Dan Fallows knows this, too, who says about the season so far: "We had a very good start to the season and of course we are disappointed with how things have developed in the most recent races. But we've also learned some important lessons from this experience that we'll take with us into next year."

"We have identified when we went the wrong way with regards to the car balance and we provide why it affected the performance. Now we have to make sure we don't repeat those mistakes. And we can certainly say that we are currently experiencing a learning year," adds the engineer.

The team also wants to gain experience at the next showdown at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, Fallows stresses. "We will have a few updates with us," he announces. "And we are curious to see whether these will work as we imagine. The fact that we will be contesting another sprint weekend is a pity in that sense, because we would have liked to have more time to try out the innovations properly. It's going to be a big challenge for sure to gather knowledge on it as early as possible, but we're looking forward to it and I hope we can be competitive in Austin if we get everything right."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5