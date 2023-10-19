Aston Martin in Austin: New parts, little time
In the first eight races of the season, the Aston Martin team celebrated six podiums thanks to Fernando Alonso. But since then, the two-time world champion has only been on the podium once more: At Zandvoort, the Spaniard finished second and also set the fastest race lap. Nevertheless, it is clear that the form curve of the Silverstone-based racing team is pointing in the wrong direction.
Technical Director Dan Fallows knows this, too, who says about the season so far: "We had a very good start to the season and of course we are disappointed with how things have developed in the most recent races. But we've also learned some important lessons from this experience that we'll take with us into next year."
"We have identified when we went the wrong way with regards to the car balance and we provide why it affected the performance. Now we have to make sure we don't repeat those mistakes. And we can certainly say that we are currently experiencing a learning year," adds the engineer.
The team also wants to gain experience at the next showdown at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, Fallows stresses. "We will have a few updates with us," he announces. "And we are curious to see whether these will work as we imagine. The fact that we will be contesting another sprint weekend is a pity in that sense, because we would have liked to have more time to try out the innovations properly. It's going to be a big challenge for sure to gather knowledge on it as early as possible, but we're looking forward to it and I hope we can be competitive in Austin if we get everything right."
