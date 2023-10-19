Carlos Sainz on World Championship fight against Leclerc: "Would be close".
The Ferrari stars Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are in 5th and 6th place in the World Championship before the race weekend in Austin, with the Spaniard leading the way. However, the two teammates could not have a say in the fight for the already decided world championship title. Nevertheless, they had some good duels on the track, for example last month at Ferrari's home race in Monza.
Sainz is sure that an internal team duel would also be close. He explained at the "Festival dello Sport": "Charles and I are often very close. We have never fought for the title, but in Monza it was about third place, and we were not far apart in the fight for pole. And I think it would be no different in the title fight."
"We've had three years now to get used to each other and build up the respect we have for each other. We all want to go in the same direction. We never lost the belief that we can win and we never gave up. That's why I also say that Ferrari is capable of winning," added the son of the rally legend of the same name.
And Sainz said of his relationship with his teammate: "We have given and attended many interviews and other events together and we laugh together very often. The relationship is certainly good. When time allows, we also call Lando Norris and other drivers to play golf together."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5