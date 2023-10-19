Carlos Sainz on World Championship fight against Leclerc: "Would be close".

The Ferrari drivers Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have fought some hot duels so far, but it was never about the world championship title. The former, however, is certain that the fight for the overall victory will also be close.

The Ferrari stars Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are in 5th and 6th place in the World Championship before the race weekend in Austin, with the Spaniard leading the way. However, the two teammates could not have a say in the fight for the already decided world championship title. Nevertheless, they had some good duels on the track, for example last month at Ferrari's home race in Monza.

Sainz is sure that an internal team duel would also be close. He explained at the "Festival dello Sport": "Charles and I are often very close. We have never fought for the title, but in Monza it was about third place, and we were not far apart in the fight for pole. And I think it would be no different in the title fight."

"We've had three years now to get used to each other and build up the respect we have for each other. We all want to go in the same direction. We never lost the belief that we can win and we never gave up. That's why I also say that Ferrari is capable of winning," added the son of the rally legend of the same name.

And Sainz said of his relationship with his teammate: "We have given and attended many interviews and other events together and we laugh together very often. The relationship is certainly good. When time allows, we also call Lando Norris and other drivers to play golf together."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5