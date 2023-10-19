Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "Paid a high price".

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is annoyed in retrospect about the problem that prevented Carlos Sainz from taking part in the race in Qatar. And he promises ahead of the Austin weekend: It won't happen again.

The Qatar weekend ended in frustration for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver had to retire before the race because a fuel leak prevented him from taking part in the race. His team-mate Charles Leclerc collected important points for the oldest GP racing team in the world in fifth place.

The Monegasque had a much better starting position with fifth on the grid than the Spaniard, who would have started the race in 12th position on Sunday, but the retirement was still painful, as team boss Fred Vasseur notes in retrospect.

"We paid a high price in Qatar for a reliability problem with Carlos' car. This resulted in only one Ferrari on the grid," sighs the Frenchman, who asserts, however: "Since then, we have worked hard to ensure that this or a similar situation does not happen again."

The 55-year-old knows: "We have to return to the level we showed in Singapore and Japan, because that's the only way we can optimise our package so that Charles and Carlos can make the most of it."

And Vasseur warns, "We face a very demanding Grand Prix triple-header, which is actually five races over three weekends, as two weekends are in sprint format . All team members, including the riders, need to be on top form during this period to make the most of the opportunities that present themselves."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5