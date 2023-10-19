Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "Paid a high price".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Qatar weekend ended in frustration for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver had to retire before the race because a fuel leak prevented him from taking part in the race. His team-mate Charles Leclerc collected important points for the oldest GP racing team in the world in fifth place.
The Monegasque had a much better starting position with fifth on the grid than the Spaniard, who would have started the race in 12th position on Sunday, but the retirement was still painful, as team boss Fred Vasseur notes in retrospect.
"We paid a high price in Qatar for a reliability problem with Carlos' car. This resulted in only one Ferrari on the grid," sighs the Frenchman, who asserts, however: "Since then, we have worked hard to ensure that this or a similar situation does not happen again."
The 55-year-old knows: "We have to return to the level we showed in Singapore and Japan, because that's the only way we can optimise our package so that Charles and Carlos can make the most of it."
And Vasseur warns, "We face a very demanding Grand Prix triple-header, which is actually five races over three weekends, as two weekends are in sprint format . All team members, including the riders, need to be on top form during this period to make the most of the opportunities that present themselves."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5