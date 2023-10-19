Formula 1: 10 things we learned in 2023

1 Max Verstappen makes no more mistakes

Not even Formula 1 palaeontologists can remember such dominance: In the first 17 races of the season, Max was only once not in the top 2! 10 wins in a row, qualifying duel against Sergio Pérez at 15:2, third world championship title bagged five GP weekends before the end of the season. In 2023 we see the strongest Max ever and the most dominant performance of a racing driver in modern times. Last time he didn't score: Monza 2021 (!), when he couldn't agree on the right of way with Lewis Hamilton at the end of the start/finish straight. And that was 47 races ago in the meantime.

2 Andreas Seidl has left behind a good legacy

Even if the Bavarian switched to Sauber at the end of 2022 and Andrea Stella is now in the spotlight as McLaren team boss: The credit for the Papayas' comeback goes to 47-year-old Andreas Seidl. It was he who, coming from Porsche, brought the traditional team back on the road to success as team boss between 2019 and 2022. His era included the switch from Renault to Mercedes engines, the impetus to build a new wind tunnel and the personnel decisions for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, which make the team one of the best drivers in the field. Seidl knows how motorsport works. So Audi's future looks promising!

3 Carlos Sainz is stronger than Charles Leclerc

Nothing against the Monegasque, but in a difficult year like 2023 he tends to dive, while Carlos seizes an opportunity as soon as he sees the slightest chance. The way he managed the race in his victory in Singapore was very classy. While the duels in the race and qualifying are quite even, the Spaniard clearly has the upper hand in the sprints. Even Sainz's former team boss Franz Tost at Scuderia Toro Rosso identified a strength of Sainz's in his early years that is often overlooked: Diligence. "Carlos takes Formula 1 very seriously and will succeed."



4. Experience is good ...

Nico Hülkenberg (36) has fitted in seamlessly at Haas after three years in which he was allowed to fill in as a reserve driver at just four Grands Prix and otherwise stood out as a smart F1 commentator on ServusTV. The likeable driver showed team-mate Kevin Magnussen what retired Rhinelander drivers are capable of and dominated the supposedly fast Dane in qualifying.



Lewis Hamilton is now 38 years old and, according to Dr Helmut Marko, the only driver besides 42-year-old Fernando Alonso who can hold a candle to Max Verstappen at the moment. Valtteri Bottas (34) has his teammate Zhou Guanyu, who is ten years younger, firmly under control. And then there's returnee Daniel Ricciardo, who at 34 is no spring chicken either and was right up there with the music until he broke his hand at Zandvoort.



5. ...but youth is no disadvantage either

Gone are the years when newcomers needed two or three seasons to find their way in the top class. The training of a youngster is now so good that they fit seamlessly into the top flight. Liam Lawson (21) replaced Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri in difficult conditions with aplomb and will come back even stronger after Super Formula and thousands of kilometres in the simulator. Oscar Piastri, at 22, has already won a sprint race in his first season (in Qatar). And Yuki Tsunoda, at 23, is delivering more consistently than ever in a difficult to drive AlphaTauri AT04. Senna, Schumacher or even Hamilton sat in an F1 car for the first time at the age of these guys.



6. the form of the day decides

Okay, at the top is usually Max Verstappen. But behind the number 1 car in 2023 rages one of the most exciting seasons in recent memory. Depending on the track and preparation, either Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren or even Aston Martin will be the first chaser. Now and then Alpine or Haas sets a highlight, and even Alex Albon in the Williams was able to show that there are no more back-seat drivers in Formula 1. Which proves: The regulations work, and thanks to budget caps and allocated wind tunnel time, the performance density in the field should increase all the more as long as the regulations remain stable, see point 10.



7. being a son is not easy

Imagine you want to be a racing driver and make it to the top in Formula 1. You can either do that with a lot of talent and perfect training (look up V for Verstappen in the racing driver dictionary) - or you are lucky enough to have a family that makes this dream possible. Lance Stroll's father's dollars earned him a quasi-pragmatisation in the family-owned Aston Martin team, he can't be that clumsy. And that F1 needs the driving skills of Logan Sargeant, who comes from a wealthy oil dynasty, for the conquest of America is now also believed by only a few. What will remain of them in the collective memory of the premier class, despite their fulfilled boyhood dreams: little.



8 Alpine remains Alpine

Whether under the name Alpine, Renault or Lotus: the team from Enstone never rests. The times when success was achieved under the Benetton label and later under the controversial Flavio Briatore in the first Renault phase are long gone. Inconsistency in management is the order of the day. Once a Ferrari speciality, it is now firmly entrenched in the French group, which has two separate sites, Enstone and Viry-Châtillon. Incomplete list of management personnel who have been flushed off board since 2021: Cyril Abiteboul, Marcin Budkowski, Alain Prost, Otmar Szafnauer, Alan Permane, engineering boss Pat Fry and CEO Laurent Rossi. But after Renault boss Luca de Meo's thunderbolt in front of assembled troops in Enstone at the beginning of October, everything will certainly be very, very different in future.



9. Andretti will come

The FIA has already given the green light to the team of the ex-driver, who is doing business with General Motors and the Cadillac brand. Now the ball is in Liberty Media's court, the commercial rights holder. As expected, this was the moment when the bosses of the existing teams took up their positions and promptly went into opposition. The background: they want to have to divide the cake into ten, not eleven pieces, as before. Unless, they argued, the newcomer would bring massive added value for everyone. And that is precisely the point at which sooner or later everyone will give in: With the US market booming and the three races in Miami, Austin and Las Vegas, there has to be room for a second US team alongside Haas. The established teams want to make it as difficult as possible for the greenhorn, while Andretti knows the strength of his negotiating position. The rest is shadow boxing.



10 There will be no revolutions

Pirelli will remain tyre supplier until the end of 2027 (with an option for 2028). Apart from the second Williams cockpit, all seats for 2024 have been allocated. In the 177-page Technical Regulations for 2024, only minor details have been tightened up: an extra millimetre of material here, minor improvements to the roll bar there - none of which will trigger a radical change in the balance of power. Stability is not the worst prerequisite for continuing the current Formula 1 boom before the new regulations take effect in 2026.



