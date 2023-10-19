Luca Montezemolo: "Ferrari drivers are not a problem".

The suffering of the tifosi continues. The last Formula 1 world champion with Ferrari for the time being? Kimi Räikkönen in 2007. The Italians' last Constructors' Cup victory: 2008. At that time, Ferrari's boss was Luca Cordero di Montezemolo, who is now 75 years old.

Montezemolo, racing director of Ferrari in 1974 with the duo Niki Lauda and Clay Regazzoni and Ferrari president from 1991 to 2014, was received like a rock star in Monza in his Ferrari days. Today, it has become quiet around the charismatic top manager.

Exception to the rule: an appearance like at the Festival of Sports in Trento. There, the charismatic manager says: "I like today's Formula 1 very much, we have a new generation of great talents, like Oscar Piastri, unfortunately no one from Italy. I'm also happy to see the upswing the premier class is experiencing in the US."

"And Formula 1 has a new leader, with Max Verstappen. Max drives at an incredibly high level. When I saw his qualifying lap in Monaco this year, it went through my head: 'I've never seen anything like that in my whole life'."



"What I like less about modern Formula 1 - far too complicated regulations. And I dislike where Ferrari stands, of course."



Asked Montezemolo what the problem was, he replied, "Leclerc or Sainz, that's not the problem. The drivers are not what Ferrari is lacking. Ferrari doesn't have a driver problem, it's a vehicle problem."



"I don't like it either when I see people happy about a third place. Surely a third place is a defeat! What I want to see from Ferrari - a competitive car that can fight for the title until the last race of the year. And unfortunately we haven't seen that for many years."