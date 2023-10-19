FIA: Ban on smoke flares at all races!

The organisers of the Dutch GP in Zandvoort took action against the use of smoke flares, but last August there was a lot of smoking again. The FIA regulators have had enough - ban!

"Drive it out" is a slogan of the organisers of the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort. The visitors are to be protected from assaults of any kind and also from the controversial smoke flares. Imre Van Leeuwen, director of the Dutch GP: "Sure, it looks good on TV, and most visitors who light a smoke flare are not violent hooligans, but just normal fans who want to express their joy."

"But the fact is - there have simply become too many flares, which makes it dangerous, and the smoke is also not good for the respiratory system and eyes. So we don't want any more flares on the grounds, and if one is lit anyway, then the other visitors should say: 'Hey, do you have to do that? You're endangering my health here!'"

"On top of that, the smoke has sometimes become so thick that the riders' visibility has been restricted. I'm thinking of the 2021 race at the Red Bull Ring."

But numerous flares were also lit at the 2023 edition of the popular race in the dunes of the North Sea, and the rule-keepers of the FIA, the world governing body for motor sport, have now had enough: a ban on smoke flares at FIA racing events was agreed at the recent meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Geneva.



"The World Council has approved an amendment to the International Sporting Code to ban the possession and use of smoke flares at FIA competitions. We see the use of these flares as a safety and health risk for spectators and competitors."



Should smoke flare incidents occur again, security forces will attempt to apprehend the offenders. In addition, an organiser will face a fine from the FIA.