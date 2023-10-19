Daniel Ricciardo: "Break more complicated than expected".

Daniel Ricciardo's smile is even wider than usual at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin, Texas: The 34-year-old Australian is able to take part in a GP weekend for the first time since the end of August.

Daniel Ricciardo is relieved: for the first time since his slip at Zandvoort on 25 August 2023, in which he suffered fractures to his left metacarpal, he can get behind the wheel again at a Grand Prix weekend. Back in the Netherlands, the eight-time GP winner had a choice - crash into Oscar Piastri's stranded McLaren or go straight into the track barrier. Ricciardo opted for the runway boundary.

"It hasn't been easy watching the races since," admits the 2014 and 2016 World Championship bronze medallist. "We considered me competing in Qatar already, but after hours in the race simulator I had to admit to myself - it's not optimal yet. So we decided to wait a little longer."

The return to the Formula One car then came at the Red Bull showcase in Nashville, Tennessee on 14 October, and from Friday 20 October the 234-time GP competitor will be able to climb back into his 2023 AlphaTauri race car.

Ricciardo is visibly relieved: "I'm so happy to be back. My hand is fine again and I'm eager to jump in the car."



"Shortly after the injury I thought, okay, a simple fracture, no problem, I'll miss two races or so, then move on. But when I had the hand operated on, the doctors told me that the fracture was more complicated than first thought. That's why my break lasted longer. Then it was important that the injury heals well."



"In the meantime, the AlphaTauri race car has become faster and I'm excited to see how it feels on the race track."



"It's nice to come back here at COTA. I'm not the only driver who loves this track and the city really embraces Formula One. This race just has a very special flavour to it, and we see it in the drivers who come out in boots or cowboy hats sometimes - myself included. Austin has done a lot for Formula One, especially in the American market."