Champion Max Verstappen: What matters in Texas

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen triumphed in Austin in 2021 and 2022. Now he is chasing his third victory in a row at the Circuit of the Americas. The Dutchman raves about this racetrack.

When Formula 1 drivers list the tracks they like best, they always come up with the same ones; Suzuka, Monaco, Francorchamps - and Austin.

Max Verstappen also raves about the challenging circuit outside Austin: "COTA has a great mix of corners, with fast direction changes like at Silverstone or Suzuka, plus that fabulous turn 1."

"Here the track is so wide that you can attack on different lines. You can brake very late uphill, then it's not easy to find the apex, because you turn in blind, so without seeing the exit of the corner when you turn in. It takes a few laps each time to get your reference point back in line, but then it's a great corner."

Verstappen won at the Circuit of the Americas in 2021 and 2022, now look for win number three. Max on the COTA paddock: "I'm not thinking so much about number 3 or the 50th win. Right now I'm thinking mostly about how we can get the most out of this weekend."



Did Max actually find the time to celebrate his World Championship title? "We've already had a small celebration with family and friends, but nothing big because things are already moving on here."



What is important on the upcoming GP weekend to achieve the 15th win of the season and set your own record from 2022? Max answers: "As in Qatar, it is important that we get the set-up right in the only free practice. Because then we already go into GP qualifying."



"A sprint weekend is always a bit hectic, and it's quite elementary that you have a problem-free first practice, ideally with a set-up that already fits pretty well. If you get into trouble in the first 60 minutes, then you may carry that trouble on."



"We can be optimistic. We basically have a car in 2023 that is good on any kind of track. And we were competitive on most tracks on the first day."