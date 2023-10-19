Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): More is possible in the USA

Lewis Hamilton and North America, that's love: the Mercedes star likes to hang out in music studios in Los Angeles, he's a regular at New York Fashion Week, and he was already known like a colourful dog in the United States of America when nobody knew what Netflix was yet. He owns a house in Colorado and is part owner of the Denver Broncos.

In Montreal, Lewis won his first Grand Prix (2007) and set Ayrton Senna's pole position record (2017). Hamilton took his first two GP wins in Montreal and Indianapolis (2007, within eight days of each other), and in total the Briton has triumphed seven times in Montreal and six times in the US so far, in Austin in 2012 on his GP debut and four times in a row from 2014 to 2017. In 2015 and 2019, Lewis secured his Drivers' World Championship titles 3 and 6 in at the Circuit of the Americas.

Why does Hamilton consistently perform better than average here? "I don't know," answers the seven-time Formula One world champion. "I'm just happy when I'm in the USA. And COTA is a killer track, one of the best tracks we have in Formula One, a track that favours good sport because you can attack in different places. Add to that an enthusiastic crowd that grows every year."



"People really have Formula One fever here. Americans have always been sports fans, but when you walk the streets here now, you see how the fans have embraced GP racing. Formula 1 is unmissable in Austin, everyone wants to jump in a simulator and be a racing driver. And here at the track, I see the opportunity that we could have even more fans visiting. We have three races in the US now, but I smell potential for more growth."



Looking back, "The collision with George in Qatar wasn't great, but the beauty of our sport is - we're usually looking forward, and it also helps that we now have three races in a row."



What's possible in Austin this weekend? Lewis: "We've got a new floor, it's the last update this season and I know how hard they've worked in the race car factory to get it. I hope we can learn more with the new floor about which direction to develop for 2024 - and narrow the gap with Red Bull Racing."