Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): Qatar was not a good fit

In 2022, Monegasque Charles Leclerc had a great race at the Circuit of the Americas - from 12th on the grid to third! Today, the Ferrari driver is amazed: "It's fabulous what an upswing our sport is experiencing in the USA."

Charles Leclerc has not escaped what has happened in Austin in recent years either, because of the boom caused by the Netfix documentary "Drive to Survive" about Formula 1. Leclerc: "In the first few years I could walk through Austin almost undetected, those days are over. Today you are recognised everywhere. I think it's fabulous to see how popular our sport has become here in the last few years."

Formula 1 is booming in the US, and Ferrari has a firm place in the hearts of many US GP fans. A year ago, Charles Leclerc delighted the tifosi with a strong showing. After an engine change, the five-time GP winner had to start from twelfth on the grid, aided by an impeccable Ferrari strategy and a spirited drive by the Monegasque ended up third, behind Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes).

Ferrari has only managed to win one Grand Prix in the 2023 GP season, with Carlos Sainz in Singapore. Leclerc has been on the podium three times - second in the Baku sprint, second after the Austrian Grand Prix, third in Belgium. However, Leclerc's last GP win was 831 days ago (10 July 2022 at the Red Bull Ring).



Charles continues: "We have made considerable progress this year, which is encouraging for the coming season. The goal for the last five GP weekends is clear - we want to take second place in the Constructors' Cup from Mercedes."



"In Qatar we were not so fast, but there the track layout just didn't suit us, nor did the high temperature. Well, here we have a sprint weekend as well, but the Circuit of the Americas should be better for us than the Losail International Circuit."