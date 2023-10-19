Alain Prost: "Verstappen is no longer the same".

If the 2023 season continues as it has so far, Max Verstappen will soon surpass four-time Formula One world champion Alain Prost. The 68-year-old Frenchman has won 51 world championship races in his 199-grand-prix career, while Max already has 49 victories. We still have five races to go in 2023.

Prost is convinced that even his four world championship titles will be surpassed by Verstappen in the medium term. Prost, world champion in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993, says in his column in the French daily L'Équipe: "Max Verstappen is no longer the same driver he was two years ago. Even during the 2021 world championship battle with Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen made the odd mistake and even ended up in a wall sometimes because he was so impatient. But that Verstappen has disappeared."

"To become world champion three times is a sign of true greatness for a Formula One racing driver. But to win three titles in a row, that's even more fabulous. Very few drivers have managed to do that."

To be precise, only five drivers have won three titles or more in a row: Juan Manuel Fangio (4), Michael Schumacher (5), Sebastian Vettel (4), Lewis Hamilton (4) and Max Verstappen (3).



Prost continued: "Verstappen's enormous gift is that he is constantly improving and hardly makes any mistakes. He has managed to become one with his racing team and with his racing cars. And that is based in his pursuit of perfection."



"Beating seven-time world champion Hamilton has given Max a lot of confidence. His hunger for success seems to be unlimited. And that's bad news for his opponents. Because Max will stay with Red Bull Racing and we have stable regulations. So from my point of view, not much will change in the next two years in terms of Red Bull Racing's competitiveness. And if we get new regulations in 2026, then Max and RBR are strong enough to continue to play at the front."