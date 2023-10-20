Carlos Sainz: No worries about Austin participation

The disappointment was written all over Carlos Sainz's face when it became clear on race Sunday in Qatar that he would not be able to contest the 17th GP of the season. But the frustration quickly dissipated, and in the press conference at the Circuit of the Americas, where the next showdown of GP stars will take place, he joked: "I didn't have to recover physically from the tough race, more mentally because I couldn't take part. But looking back, I guess it was a race to miss."

Watching the race as a spectator was certainly frustrating, the Spaniard then admitted. "I was thinking all the time about where I would have been with my strategy until I said to myself that there was no point because it only makes you more frustrated. From the side of the track, I liked the fact that it was a 3-stop race. But I didn't like the fact that the number of laps you were allowed to do on one set of tyres was pre-determined because you could predict when everyone was going to come in."

"I hope that in the future we will have races where we drivers will push the limit more and make two or three stops. Usually those Formula One races are the most exciting when it's not quite clear whether one or two stops have to be made, like the race in Suzuka, or on tracks where the different strategies are similarly fast," added the 29-year-old.

And Sainz affirmed that he is not worried about the stability of his Ferrari: "We have changed a lot of parts to sort out the problem from Qatar. We are also trying to find long-term solutions, not just short-term measures, because we already had problems with the fuel tank before Qatar. I hope that this problem will not come up again so soon, though."

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5