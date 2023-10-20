Nico Hülkenberg on Austin: "Hectic weekend".

Nico Hülkenberg's Haas team is playing a home game in Austin. That's not the only reason why the German expects a hectic weekend. He knows: "We only have one hour to test the update.

The Haas drivers had to wait a long time for the extensive update that is supposed to solve the problems of the US racing team in race trim and - as team boss Günther Steiner has repeatedly emphasised - also set the development direction for next year. In Austin, the time has finally come: Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are allowed to use the new parts for their team's home race at the Circuit of the Americas.

For Hülkenberg it is clear that the 18th round of the World Championship this year will be a real challenge. Because just like at the last race weekend in Qatar, the sprint format will be used in Texas. And that means that the GP stars have to contest the qualifying for the GP after only one hour of practice.

The German warns: "We will only know what the update is worth when we go out on the track with it. It's going to be a very busy, hectic weekend, given the fact that we've got another sprint coming up." And the 36-year-old insists: "We're very excited to see how it's going to go with the update."

"We only have one hour to test the update and also to tune it, after that the parc fermé rules apply. So it's going to be really tricky, but we've been waiting a long time for the new features and now we're looking forward to trying out our new toy," added the current WRC fifteenth-placed driver.

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5