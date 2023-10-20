Sergio Pérez on retirement rumours: "Laugh about it".

Recently, Sergio Pérez has struggled to get to grips with his Red Bull Racing car. However, he is convinced that he will return to his old form. And he reacts calmly to the retirement rumours.

The fact that Sergio "Checo" Pérez is currently going through a crisis of form is also reflected in the championship standings. While Lewis Hamilton - his first rival in the battle for second place - has collected a total of 30 points in the last three race weekends, the Red Bull Racing veteran has had to settle for five points.

Team boss Christian Horner spoke plainly after the Qatar race: "We need to sit down with Checo and see what's going on, because we know what he's capable of, and at the moment he's not showing his usual form. We have to change that, because we need him to be in top form to conquer second place in the World Championship. That's why we will support him in the best possible way so that he can collect important points in the coming races."

Nevertheless, the rumours about an imminent end to his career are not abating. The latest rumour was that the Mexican would announce his retirement at the end of the season at his home race in Mexico City. Asked about this, Pérez explained: "I'm laughing about it and focusing entirely on my job."

"It's been like this all season, someone says something and suddenly it's sold as the truth. But I have a contract for next year and I see no reason why I shouldn't fulfil it. I will do my best and I have no doubt that I can return to my best form. That is the only goal I am pursuing. I'm not thinking for a moment about quitting, that would be the easy way out and I'm not taking that," clarified the 33-year-old from Guadalajara.

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5