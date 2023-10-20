Sergio Pérez on retirement rumours: "Laugh about it".
The fact that Sergio "Checo" Pérez is currently going through a crisis of form is also reflected in the championship standings. While Lewis Hamilton - his first rival in the battle for second place - has collected a total of 30 points in the last three race weekends, the Red Bull Racing veteran has had to settle for five points.
Team boss Christian Horner spoke plainly after the Qatar race: "We need to sit down with Checo and see what's going on, because we know what he's capable of, and at the moment he's not showing his usual form. We have to change that, because we need him to be in top form to conquer second place in the World Championship. That's why we will support him in the best possible way so that he can collect important points in the coming races."
Nevertheless, the rumours about an imminent end to his career are not abating. The latest rumour was that the Mexican would announce his retirement at the end of the season at his home race in Mexico City. Asked about this, Pérez explained: "I'm laughing about it and focusing entirely on my job."
"It's been like this all season, someone says something and suddenly it's sold as the truth. But I have a contract for next year and I see no reason why I shouldn't fulfil it. I will do my best and I have no doubt that I can return to my best form. That is the only goal I am pursuing. I'm not thinking for a moment about quitting, that would be the easy way out and I'm not taking that," clarified the 33-year-old from Guadalajara.
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5