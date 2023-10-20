Runway boundaries: Verstappen and Leclerc talk plain language

In Qatar, there were many penalties because the GP stars had disregarded the track limits. Champion Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc explored the question of whether this was down to the tracks or the drivers.

In Qatar, Pierre Gasly and Sergio Pérez each received three 5-second time penalties for exceeding the track limits. They were not the only drivers off the track and the stewards had their hands full noting each offence. This caused some discussion after the race.

For Mohammed Ben Sulayem it is clear that the track characteristics were the main reason for the flood of penalties. He takes the track operators to task and warned: "It can't go on like this." And the president of the FIA, the world governing body for motor sport, demanded improvements for 2024, otherwise those responsible must expect to be removed from the world championship calendar.

The drivers are also certain: the track characteristics make it difficult to keep within the limits on some tracks. Champion Max Verstappen explained in the Austin paddock: "I'm happy to leave my car to anyone, then we'll see if anyone can cope better with the track limits. On some tracks it's easier to find the limits, on the Suzuka Circuit for example it's never an issue, that's also more of an old school track."

"The recent standards for run-off zones certainly have something to do with it, which is a shame because on some circuits you focus more on staying inside the white lines in qualifying than finding the limit. We need to do a better job there and. I think that will be an issue again here," added the 49-time GP winner.

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc agreed with him: "I see it very similarly. On some tracks it is much more difficult to respect the track limits than on others. I've always preferred to define the red and white kerbs as the limit, because you can feel them as a driver."

"The white line is very difficult to see because of our low seating position, and you can't feel it. But the white lines have been crucial for quite a while now and we now have to find a way so that there are not so big problems with them in the future," added the Monegasque.

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5