Alex Albon defends himself: "We are not divas!"

The complaints of the GP drivers after the race in Qatar did not go down well with all former Formula 1 drivers. But Alex Albon does not want to let the reaction of the GP veterans stand without comment.

The hot temperatures and high humidity troubled the GP drivers in Qatar, Logan Sargeant couldn't finish the race because he ran out of power, Esteban Ocon threw up during the race and Lance Stroll spoke of almost losing consciousness. Even champion Max Verstappen stressed that it was far too hot to race and Lando Norris pointed out that it was dangerous to race in those conditions. Several drivers had to seek treatment after the chequered flag fell.

The FIA reacted and vowed to rectify the situation, but the drivers' complaints also drew criticism from some former GP drivers. Former GP driver Christian Danner, for example, told ServusTV: "It's not just about the six-pack and the training in the gym. Sorry, please don't misunderstand! But for me it was not too big a surprise that it is so hot in Qatar. The modern drivers are well trained, of course, but maybe they are training wrong."

And Gerhard Berger agreed with him: "It's a question of fitness. If you are really fit, then you don't get sick." Verstappen "didn't get sick in these temperatures either", the Austrian added. And Martin Brundle stressed on social media: "Races like this one in Qatar and GPs held in heavy rain reveal what great heroes and athletes Formula One drivers are. I don't share the opinion that they shouldn't be put through this kind of challenge."

But Alex Albon disagrees with the experts. The Williams driver, who went to the medical centre after the race because he was dehydrated, said: "It has nothing to do with fitness anymore, it was pure exhaustion from the heat. Everyone sank to the ground after the race, so it really had nothing to do with fitness level."

"It was painful and we ride very fast, the speeds we reach in Qatar are huge. We can only say that, people don't ride in these conditions. So I hope they believe us when we say it's bad and know we're not divas," the 27-year-old from London stressed.

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5