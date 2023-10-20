Fernando Alonso: "This is an incredible number".
With six podiums in the first eight races, Fernando Alonso made a better than expected start to his new career chapter with Aston Martin. The fast Spaniard has only managed one podium finish since then, most recently collecting just 13 championship points in Singapore, Japan and Qatar. "We've been struggling lately," he confirms ahead of the start of the Austin weekend.
In the same breath, however, the two-time world champion also warns: "But we must not forget where we were before. We have 197 more points on the account this season than last year, which is an incredible number."
Nevertheless, the goal for the rest of the season is clear. Alonso demands: "We have to finish the season on a high. There are five race weekends left in which we want to collect as many points as possible." The upgrade that Aston Martin has in its luggage for the world championship round in Texas should also help.
The current WRC fourth-placed knows: "We only have one free practice session left to optimise our package." He is looking forward to the challenge: "I like the track and the combination of the first high-speed sector and the slower sectors 2 and 3. The track delivers many overtaking opportunities and the first corner is unique. The wide entrance to the corner offers a lot of options in terms of line choice. We have the sprint on Saturday and the race on Sunday, so we have many chances to give the fans a good show."
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, including 4 of 6 sprints).
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5