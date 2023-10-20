McLaren: Weaker in Austin than in Qatar?

The McLaren team was pleased with Oscar Piastri's sprint victory in Qatar and places 2 and 3 in the GP. At the Circuit of the Americas, however, the Australian expects a greater challenge.

No Formula 1 team scored more points than McLaren in the latest showdown in the premier class. The traditional racing team from Woking collected 47 points with Oscar Piastri in first (in the sprint) and second (in the GP) and Lando Norris with two third places.

Formula One champion Max Verstappen admitted after his win on Sunday: "I had to stay on my guard because the McLaren showed great speed." Ferrari star Carlos Sainz also has the Papaya racers on his mind.

The Spaniard did say before the start of the Austin weekend: "If we don't have any more retirements, we should be able to finish the championship ahead of McLaren." But at the same time he warned, "That doesn't mean they can't beat us. I think they will mostly be ahead of us in the remaining races this season."

In Austin, however, Piastri does not expect such an easy game as on the desert circuit. The Formula One rookie explained, "We will see how competitive we will be, but I don't think it will go quite as well as in the recent race weekends. Qatar was a very smooth track, here the bumps will definitely play a challenge for us."

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, including 4 of 6 sprints).

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5