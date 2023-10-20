McLaren: Weaker in Austin than in Qatar?
No Formula 1 team scored more points than McLaren in the latest showdown in the premier class. The traditional racing team from Woking collected 47 points with Oscar Piastri in first (in the sprint) and second (in the GP) and Lando Norris with two third places.
Formula One champion Max Verstappen admitted after his win on Sunday: "I had to stay on my guard because the McLaren showed great speed." Ferrari star Carlos Sainz also has the Papaya racers on his mind.
The Spaniard did say before the start of the Austin weekend: "If we don't have any more retirements, we should be able to finish the championship ahead of McLaren." But at the same time he warned, "That doesn't mean they can't beat us. I think they will mostly be ahead of us in the remaining races this season."
In Austin, however, Piastri does not expect such an easy game as on the desert circuit. The Formula One rookie explained, "We will see how competitive we will be, but I don't think it will go quite as well as in the recent race weekends. Qatar was a very smooth track, here the bumps will definitely play a challenge for us."
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, including 4 of 6 sprints).
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5