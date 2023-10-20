Future of the German GP: Position Paper of the FDP

The last German Grand Prix was three years ago, at the end of July 2019 at the Hockenheimring. In Corona times, the Nürburgring stepped in to host a Grand Prix in the Eifel in 2020. Since then, Formula 1 has given Germany a wide berth.

The problem in Germany is not a lack of interest on the part of the circuit organisers, but financial. Ingo Böder, one of the two managing directors of the Nürburgring, told ran that the entry fee for Formula 1 was "more than 20 million euros". And even with a sell-out crowd and ticket prices of 350 euros, the deficit is still in the double-digit millions. Half of the costs would have to be covered "by partners, sponsors, by the authorities, by the state, by the federal government or a patron".

Hockenheim managing director Jorn Teske told Sport1: "Obviously it is not politically opportune to stand up for motorsport in Germany. Even if Formula 1 plays a pioneering role in terms of sustainability, the fear of contact is very great. In the process, the regional economic aspects are then also quite obviously ignored."



According to the Bild-Zeitung, the FDP is now said to have adopted a position paper that is supposed to help set the course for the return of the premier class to Germany. Specifically, the paper is "about strengthening young motorsport talent and about landing a Formula 1 race in Germany again".



The FDP emphasises motorsport as a development turbo for technology and tourism. Bild quotes Philipp Hartewig, the FDP's spokesperson on sports policy, as saying: "Our aim with the position paper is to show a signal of appreciation and to trigger a debate. It is our first position paper from the field of sport. So we are highlighting the issue in particular. In future, the position paper will be used as a basis for concrete decisions. We would be in favour of a race coming to Germany again."



Fine words, which are of little help when it comes to financing. Jorn Teske: "We are happy if the topic of Formula 1 continues to be discussed in Germany. And we are pleased that Audi's entry in 2026 will add a new dynamic to the discussion."



"When new paths grow up through a global player like Audi, then of course we welcome that and are very interested in exchanging ideas with all those involved. We want Formula 1, but we don't want to make a loss because of it. If we can find ways together to ensure that, or someone can take the risk off us, then there is nothing at all against continuing to work on the details."