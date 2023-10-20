Lewis Hamilton: FIA penalty, procedure strange

At the Qatar GP, the two Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell clashed shortly after the start. Then there was a penalty from the FIA and a strange announcement. Hamilton is surprised.

A few seconds after the start of the Qatar Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit: Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who had a very good start, tried his luck on the outside left against his stablemate George Russell in the middle, with Max Verstappen on the inside right.

The manoeuvre did not go well: contact between Hamilton and Russell, Lewis in the gravel, George with a spin, Verstappen escaped the dicey situation unscathed.

Afterwards, record champion Lewis Hamilton crossed the track on foot without permission to return to the pit lane. For this, he received a fine of 50,000 euros (half of which is suspended for one year) from the FIA.

Then something strange happened: one week after the race in Qatar, the FIA announced that it wanted to look into Hamilton's case again "in view of the driver's exemplary function". Then, in Austin, there were talks between the racing driver and the officials.



In the paddock of the Circuit of the Americas near Austin (Texas), Lewis Hamilton was asked what he thought of this strange procedure. Hamilton shrugged it off: "I think it's a case of unfortunate communication. The way I see it, they meant something different than what they said. What they mean is - how can we do better in the future?"



"I understand the intention of the FIA. We had a case in karting not too long ago where a boy was hit while crossing the track. Something like that must not happen."



"Anyway, I immediately admitted my guilt to the race stewards and said - I'm sorry, it was on impulse. I also believe that we should be an example to the younger drivers. That's what it's all about."