1st practice USA: Verstappen ahead of Leclerc and Hamilton

After Qatar, the second sprint weekend in a row follows in Texas: The drivers have only 60 minutes to refine the set-up of their race cars, then (23.00 European time, 16.00 in Texas) it will already be time for the final practice for the US Grand Prix.

Under particular pressure: Haas, Mercedes, AlphaTauri and Aston Martin. Haas brings a massively rebuilt car to the track here for Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen, with freshly moulded sidepods, engine cover, a new floor, optimised brake ventilation on the front axle.

Mercedes also has the final Evo stage on the car, in the form of a new underbody. New at AlphaTauri: underbody and engine cover. New at Aston Martin: diffuser, edges of the underbody, engine cowling, beam wing (additional wing above the gearbox). The teams have only one hour to work with all the improvements.

Free practice started at 32 degrees, the track 37 degrees warm. Max Verstappen with his dark blue and gold helmet design, which he showed for the first time after winning the title.



Formula 1 champion Jenson Button: "On this track the tyre wear is dramatic. And the drivers have little time to set up the car. For me, that means - the drivers will have their hands full in qualifying and the rest of the weekend."



Max Verstappen immediately moved into the lead, ahead of Nico Hülkenberg in the improved Haas race car. Most drivers initially on Pirelli's hard tyre, only McLaren immediately experimented with the medium hard compound.



The track developed rapidly, the order in the top ten changed every few seconds.



Moment of shock for Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz in the S-curves: "Oh my God, Lando must not have seen me coming." The Ferrari narrowly missed Norris' slow McLaren, well done again.



Slow motion footage shows: COTA is as undulating as ever, even if some corners have been freshly asphalted (turn 12, turns 14 to 16). Sainz on the radio: "The car is jumping around badly."



Standings after 15 minutes: Verstappen just ahead of Hamilton, then Magnussen, Tsunoda and Pérez, returnee Ricciardo in P9, Hülkenberg in P12. Haas sent Magnussen and Hülkenberg out on track with different set-ups to learn as much as possible in the limited time.



Aston Martin ordered Lance Stroll to the pits: "We have a problem with the left front brake, please come to the pits slowly and only brake when you stop with us." The mechanics set to work disassembling the brake. Valuable minutes passed.



New fastest time by Lewis Hamilton after 20 minutes, a tenth of a second ahead of champion Verstappen, then Norris, Tsunoda, Magnussen, Leclerc, Pérez and Ricciardo. This order didn't change for a while, as the drivers moved on to endurance runs. Still no driver on the soft rollers.



After 34 minutes, Oscar Piastri escaped a crash: he was able to intercept his McLaren with a mixture of a lot of skill and a bit of luck and avoid the track boundary after hitting a kerb and driving through the grass.



After 40 minutes, Stroll's Aston Martin was still being worked on, with the Canadian standing next to his race car in frustration. He will have to go into qualifying with five laps of experience. The brake temperature was also too high on Alonso's car, but at least the Spaniard was able to drive.



New fastest time by Lando Norris in the McLaren 20 minutes before the end on medium tyres, the Englishman ahead of Hamilton, Verstappen, Alonso, Sainz, Tsunoda and Magnussen.



The difference with soft Pirelli is striking: New best time by Alex Albon in the Williams twelve minutes before the end.



World champion Max Verstappen grabbed a set of soft rollers and took the lead again ahead of his former Red Bull Racing stablemate, behind them Haas amazed with a good time from Kevin Magnussen, Nico Hülkenberg did not have a faultless lap.





1st practice, USA

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.912 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.156 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.281

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.300

05 Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.560

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.562

07 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,580

08 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0,621

09 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,790

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.793

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.075

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.154

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.192

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1.240

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.344

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.506

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.605

18th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.840

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.508

20th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +4.028