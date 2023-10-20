Andretti team: F1 entry in 2025, car in wind tunnel

It was the best present for Michael Andretti: three days before his 61st birthday, the US racing team owner received the news from the FIA that his application to enter Formula 1 had been accepted.

This means that Andretti could theoretically have two cars on the grid as early as 2025, and the field would then be 22 cars strong. However, the green light from the FIA does not mean that everything is in order.

Because now the US American has to find a solution with Formula One Management (FOM). According to the Formula One Constitution Concorde Agreement (which regulates the technical, sporting and financial matters in the triangle of FIA, FOM and racing teams) is anchored - a new team must not only fulfil the framework conditions of the FIA, but also come to an agreement with the commercial rights holder, i.e. with FOM under Formula One Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

The Italian has repeatedly stated that a new team must mean added value for the premier class. Translation: the newcomers must generate so much additional revenue that the ten previous teams do not do less well in terms of prize money than they did before. So far, most of the established teams have spoken out against a new racing team for exactly this reason.



Speaking to our Sky colleagues in the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) paddock, Andretti says: "We consider it a great honour to have been given the green light by the FIA. And we are convinced that we will be an asset to the premier class. We believe we have the right to be on the grid and the response from the fans has been overwhelming."



When does Andretti plan to enter? Ex-IndyCar and GP driver Michael Andretti says: "We are targeting 2025, but it could be 2026. Anyway, we'll have a car in the wind tunnel in a week's time, and the build-up of the new race car plant and the race team in terms of personnel continues."



What does Andretti say about the opposition of the other teams? "Honestly - I don't quite understand why they want to push us away. We believe that we can add value to the premier class and we want to prove that. I also don't accept the argument that we are taking sponsors away from the existing racing teams. We have a lot of enquiries and most of them are from companies that are not in GP racing today."



Who should drive for Andretti? Standing next to Michael Andretti is his father Mario, the now 83-year-old 1978 Formula One champion (with Lotus) interjects, "So Michael promised me I'd be at the wheel!"



Michael grins: "Well, among the candidates, apart from my dad, there is Colton Herta, who we think a lot of. However, he currently has too few points for the Formula 1 driver's licence called Superlicence, so that's something to consider. But we also have some other names on the list that I don't want to reveal at the moment."





1st practice, USA

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.912 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.156sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.281

04 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.300

05 Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.560

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.562

07 Alex Albon (T), Williams, +0,580

08 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0,621

09 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0,790

10th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +0.793

11th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.075

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.154

13th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.192

14th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, +1.240

15th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +1.344

16th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.506

17th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.605

18th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1.840

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.508

20th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +4.028