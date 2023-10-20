Charles Leclerc after USA pole: "I don't get it".

That was close: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc flies to pole position for the traditional US GP at the Circuit of the Americas outside Austin with a lap that was by no means free.

For the 26-year-old Leclerc it is the 21st pole position in Formula 1, the third in the 2023 GP season (after Baku and Francorchamps), the third on a sprint weekend and his first on the difficult Texan circuit. For Ferrari, it is the 247th pole in the premier class.

The Monegasque assessed his performance as follows: "I was very lucky today. Because my lap wasn't clean, but from the looks of it, no other driver could do a flawless lap either."



"Very important in the sprint format is to have a problem-free first practice and we managed to do that. With this good groundwork we went into qualifying in good spirits and I'm very happy that it worked out with pole."



"It's also good because last year I was supposed to start from row 1 but then I had to go back because of the engine change in the line-up. In the end I finished third. Now I'm further in front and clearly we'll try to win the race on Sunday."



"The sprint format is quite hectic already, but for some reason it seems to suit me, I've been in front in Azerbaijan and Belgium."



"I love this track, like the city it just has a good vibe and I'm very happy to be up front."



"Honestly, I didn't expect pole. But this year the strangest things happen. I don't get it. There are tracks where I think we should be good and then it goes the other way. And then there are tracks where I don't think we're quite as strong as here, and now I'm in front. It's strange."





GP Qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827