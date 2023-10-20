Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/3rd): "Time to change it!"
Strong performance by record champion Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the US Grand Prix: The 38-year-old Englishman puts his Mercedes racer in third place on the grid.
However: Never before has a USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas been won by a driver outside the front row of the grid. Lewis grins: "Well, I guess it's time to change that!"
After his good final practice in Texas, the Brit thinks: "We're getting closer to the top, and that says everything about the tireless work of all the professionals in the race car factory. We had a good qualifying session and we were able to show that we can compete with the others."
What has the recent improvement done on the ground? "I wouldn't say the handling is completely different, the car has just fundamentally improved."
Does Hamilton really fancy his chances of winning here? "It's too early to say for sure. We've hardly done any endurance runs in the sprint format, so I can't assess that. But if Max is a bit further back, maybe I can show a good race against Leclerc and Norris."
Why does Hamilton often drive so strongly here? "I don't know. All I can say is - I always feel very comfortable in America and this track is just awesome. It's a new track, but it has this air of a traditional track in the vein of Silverstone or Suzuka. It's difficult, it's undulating, I love that."
GP qualifying, USA
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862
04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945
05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079
06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081
07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154
09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173
10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467
11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698
13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880
15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235
17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268
18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315
19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827