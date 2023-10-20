Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/3rd): "Time to change it!"

Third place on the grid for Lewis Hamilton for the US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin. The Mercedes driver is happy with his performance and tells: "There could be an opportunity here."

Strong performance by record champion Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the US Grand Prix: The 38-year-old Englishman puts his Mercedes racer in third place on the grid.

However: Never before has a USA GP at the Circuit of the Americas been won by a driver outside the front row of the grid. Lewis grins: "Well, I guess it's time to change that!"

After his good final practice in Texas, the Brit thinks: "We're getting closer to the top, and that says everything about the tireless work of all the professionals in the race car factory. We had a good qualifying session and we were able to show that we can compete with the others."

What has the recent improvement done on the ground? "I wouldn't say the handling is completely different, the car has just fundamentally improved."

Does Hamilton really fancy his chances of winning here? "It's too early to say for sure. We've hardly done any endurance runs in the sprint format, so I can't assess that. But if Max is a bit further back, maybe I can show a good race against Leclerc and Norris."



Why does Hamilton often drive so strongly here? "I don't know. All I can say is - I always feel very comfortable in America and this track is just awesome. It's a new track, but it has this air of a traditional track in the vein of Silverstone or Suzuka. It's difficult, it's undulating, I love that."





GP qualifying, USA

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:34.723

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:34.853

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:34.862

04 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:34.945

05 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:35.079

06 - Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.081

07 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:35.089

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:35.154

09th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:35.173

10th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:35.467

11th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, 1:35.697

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.698

13th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:35.858

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:35.880

15th Daniel Ricciardo (AUS), AlphaTauri, 1:35.974

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:36.235

17th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:36.268

18th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:36.315

19th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:36.589

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:36.827